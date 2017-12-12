Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: No. 1 Ardrey Kell stops No. 5 South Meck

Elevator
↑Area freshman: ninth graders had big games throughout the region Tuesday. Read below.
↑Yasmine Love, Brianna Cherry, O’Marri Holland, Gastonia Forestview: Jaguars’ “Big 3” were real big in Tuesday’s 67-40 win over Boiling Springs Crest: 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks for Love; 15 points, five assists, four steals for Holland; and 11 points, eight rebounds for Cherry.
↑Legacy Charter (SC): after being upset Saturday by South Mecklenburg, Legacy fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in MaxPreps S.C. rankings. Tuesday, Legacy beat one of North Carolina’s top teams, beating Concord First Assembly 63-59. First Assembly -- which got 21 points, four rebounds from Shamani Stafford and 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals from Jessyka Leak -- has beaten Sweet 16 No. 1 Ardrey Kell and No. 12 Rock Hill this season.
↑Tanajah Hayes, Vance: freshman had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in a 60-53 win over Mooresville. Vance is 6-3, 1-2 in the I-MECK conference.
↑Braylyn Milton, Independence: 5-9 freshman point guard had 24 points, five rebounds, six steals, three assists in a 63-36 win over Porter Ridge. Milton’s averaging 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Rewind
No. 1 Ardrey Kell 70, No. 5 South Mecklenburg 62: Journey Muhammad had a game-high 21 points and Deniyah Lutz had 15 points to lead the Knights (9-1, 3-0 SoMeck) to the win in a battle of top five Sweet 16 teams. South Mecklenburg (8-2, 2-1) had its five-game win streak snapped at home. Shariah Gaddy and Jadin Gladden had 13 for the Sabres; A’Lea Gilbert had 12; and Serina McDuffie added 11.
No. 13 Monroe Parkwood 54, Charlotte Catholic 47: Kennedie Gaither (five rebounds, five steals), Molly Setliff (six rebounds, five steals) and Courtney Fink all had 13 points as Parkwood improved to 8-0 and got a big win in Southern Carolinas conference play. Catholic, which got 15 from Emma Ullius, fell to 4-2, 1-1.
No. 15 Berry 54, Harding 30: Jordan McLaughlin had 18 points, eight steals and seven assists in an easy win. Teammate Mariya Williams had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark (above, dribbling) had 18 points, 16 rebounds in a 65-57 loss to Spartanburg Day. King had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks for the Spartans (4-6).
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: Game-high 44 points in game against Lake Norman Charter. Johnson also had 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks.
Kezia Johnson, Lake Norman Charter: Career-high 24 points in a 65-63 upset of previously unbeaten East Lincoln (3-1). Teammate Vanessa Bissinger had eight points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: Freshman had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 69-20 win over Rocky River. Teammate Rinnah Green had 10 points, five steals and two assists.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: freshman had 33 points in a 63-47 win over Hopewell. For the season, Timmons has led North Meck to a 7-2 record and is averaging 30.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.2 assists.
