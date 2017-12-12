Ardrey Kell’s Journey Muhammad, right, led her team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past A’Lea Gilbert of South Meck (center) and her No. 5 ranked Sabres Tuesday
Ardrey Kell’s Journey Muhammad, right, led her team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past A’Lea Gilbert of South Meck (center) and her No. 5 ranked Sabres Tuesday Jeff Siner
Ardrey Kell’s Journey Muhammad, right, led her team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past A’Lea Gilbert of South Meck (center) and her No. 5 ranked Sabres Tuesday Jeff Siner

High School Sports

Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: No. 1 Ardrey Kell stops No. 5 South Meck

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 10:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elevator

Area freshman: ninth graders had big games throughout the region Tuesday. Read below.

Yasmine Love, Brianna Cherry, O’Marri Holland, Gastonia Forestview: Jaguars’ “Big 3” were real big in Tuesday’s 67-40 win over Boiling Springs Crest: 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks for Love; 15 points, five assists, four steals for Holland; and 11 points, eight rebounds for Cherry.

Legacy Charter (SC): after being upset Saturday by South Mecklenburg, Legacy fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in MaxPreps S.C. rankings. Tuesday, Legacy beat one of North Carolina’s top teams, beating Concord First Assembly 63-59. First Assembly -- which got 21 points, four rebounds from Shamani Stafford and 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals from Jessyka Leak -- has beaten Sweet 16 No. 1 Ardrey Kell and No. 12 Rock Hill this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tanajah Hayes, Vance: freshman had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in a 60-53 win over Mooresville. Vance is 6-3, 1-2 in the I-MECK conference.

Braylyn Milton, Independence: 5-9 freshman point guard had 24 points, five rebounds, six steals, three assists in a 63-36 win over Porter Ridge. Milton’s averaging 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Rewind

No. 1 Ardrey Kell 70, No. 5 South Mecklenburg 62: Journey Muhammad had a game-high 21 points and Deniyah Lutz had 15 points to lead the Knights (9-1, 3-0 SoMeck) to the win in a battle of top five Sweet 16 teams. South Mecklenburg (8-2, 2-1) had its five-game win streak snapped at home. Shariah Gaddy and Jadin Gladden had 13 for the Sabres; A’Lea Gilbert had 12; and Serina McDuffie added 11.

No. 13 Monroe Parkwood 54, Charlotte Catholic 47: Kennedie Gaither (five rebounds, five steals), Molly Setliff (six rebounds, five steals) and Courtney Fink all had 13 points as Parkwood improved to 8-0 and got a big win in Southern Carolinas conference play. Catholic, which got 15 from Emma Ullius, fell to 4-2, 1-1.

No. 15 Berry 54, Harding 30: Jordan McLaughlin had 18 points, eight steals and seven assists in an easy win. Teammate Mariya Williams had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

GastonDayvSpartanburg12_13-3
Zaria Clark of Gaston Day runs the point as Gaston Day would host Spartanburg Day Tuesday December 12 2017
Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark (above, dribbling) had 18 points, 16 rebounds in a 65-57 loss to Spartanburg Day. King had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks for the Spartans (4-6).

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: Game-high 44 points in game against Lake Norman Charter. Johnson also had 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks.

Kezia Johnson, Lake Norman Charter: Career-high 24 points in a 65-63 upset of previously unbeaten East Lincoln (3-1). Teammate Vanessa Bissinger had eight points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: Freshman had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 69-20 win over Rocky River. Teammate Rinnah Green had 10 points, five steals and two assists.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: freshman had 33 points in a 63-47 win over Hopewell. For the season, Timmons has led North Meck to a 7-2 record and is averaging 30.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.2 assists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video