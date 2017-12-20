LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball, plans a pro league for high school graduates who don’t wish to attend college
LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball, plans a pro league for high school graduates who don’t wish to attend college John Locher AP
LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball, plans a pro league for high school graduates who don’t wish to attend college John Locher AP

High School Sports

LaVar Ball plans pro league for high school grads who don’t want college

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 02:51 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LaVar Ball is planning to launch the Junior Basketball Association next year for top high school basketball players who don’t want to play in college.

The league, reports ESPN’s Darren Rovell, will address the “1 and Done” rule set up by the NBA that forces top high school prospects to be out of high school for one year before entering the NBA draft. For most of the top high school players, that means one year of play in college.

In Ball’s league, players will be paid from $3,000 per month to $10,000 per month. Ball wants 80 players for 10 teams that he hopes to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

The league’s logo is a silhouette of Ball’s son, Lonzo, the Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard. The league will follow NBA rules, with 12-minute quarters and the professional 3-point line. It will be funded by Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoe company. Ball’s younger sons -- LiAngelo and LaMelo -- won’t play, as they have signed with a Lithuanian pro team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball told ESPN. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we're going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids."

Reaction to Ball’s announcement

As usual, it’s always fun to check social media for hot takes on Ball. Here’s what folks were saying about his proposed league.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video