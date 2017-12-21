South Pointe’s Stallions are wire-to-wire Sweet 16 football champions

It took Rock Hill South Pointe’s Strait Herron a long time to get a head coaching job. He applied or interviewed for 15 jobs before South Pointe promoted him from defensive coordinator.
Herron got a phone call from South Pointe school officials in the spring of 2011 with the job offer just as he and his family were sitting down for dinner.
“He was really in tears,” Herron’s wife, Brigitte Herron, said at the time. “It’s been a lifelong dream of his.”
Herron has quickly developed into one of the top high school football coaches in the Carolinas. This season, South Pointe won its fourth straight state championship game and its second straight Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 championship.
South Pointe has won 20 straight playoff games and Herron has won five state championships in his seven seasons.
South Pointe won its third Sweet 16 banner this season, going No. 1 from the preseason poll to the end. The top four teams in the final poll are all state champions. No. 2 Charlotte Catholic won N.C. 4A; No. 3 Charlotte Christian won N.C. Independent Division I and No. 4 Harding won the N.C. 4A state title. It was Harding’s first state championship since 1953.
Final Charlotte Observer 2017 Sweet 16 football poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
15-0
1
2
Charlotte Catholic
16-0
3
3
Charlotte Christian
10-1
4
4
Harding (4A)
14-1
5
5
Mallard Creek (4A)
14-1
2
6
Hough (4A)
11-4
6
7
Vance (4A)
11-4
7
8.
Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
15-0
11
9.
Myers Park (4A)
12-2
8
10.
Butler (4A)
8-3
9
11.
Providence (4A)
9-4
10
12
Shelby (2A)
11-3
11
13
Concord Robinson (3A)
11-2
13
14
Sun Valley (3A)
11-4
14
15
Belmont South Point (2A)
12-1
15
T16
Hickory Ridge (4A)
11-3
T16
T16
Kings Mountain (3A)
12-2
T16
Previous Sweet 16 Winners
2016: Rock Hill South Pointe
1998: Richmond Senior
2015: Charlotte Catholic
1997: Richmond Senior
2014: Mallard Creek
1996: Hickory
2013: Mallard Creek
1995: Spartanburg
2012: Butler
1994: Boiling Springs Crest
2011: Rock Hill South Pointe
1993: Rock Hill Northwestern
2010: Butler
1992: Timmonsville
2009: Butler
1991: Great Falls
2008: Rock Hill South Pointe
1990: Camden
2007: Charlotte Latin
1989: Richmond Senior
2006: Independence
1988: Richmond Senior
2005: Independence
1987: Lewisville
2004: Independence
1986: Lewisville
2003: Independence
1985: Marshville Forest Hills
2002: Independence
1984: Marshville Forest Hills
2001: Independence
2000: Independence
1999: Richmond Senior
