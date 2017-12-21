South Pointe's Jackson Campbell, right, and Jaydon Collins hug after the players win the S.C. 4A state championship title in Columbia earlier this month.
South Pointe's Jackson Campbell, right, and Jaydon Collins hug after the players win the S.C. 4A state championship title in Columbia earlier this month. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

High School Sports

South Pointe’s Stallions are wire-to-wire Sweet 16 football champions

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 06:28 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 08:10 PM

It took Rock Hill South Pointe’s Strait Herron a long time to get a head coaching job. He applied or interviewed for 15 jobs before South Pointe promoted him from defensive coordinator.

Herron got a phone call from South Pointe school officials in the spring of 2011 with the job offer just as he and his family were sitting down for dinner.

“He was really in tears,” Herron’s wife, Brigitte Herron, said at the time. “It’s been a lifelong dream of his.”

South Pointe High School varsity football coach Strait Herron holds up a football after the team wins the state championship game.
Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Herron has quickly developed into one of the top high school football coaches in the Carolinas. This season, South Pointe won its fourth straight state championship game and its second straight Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 championship.

South Pointe has won 20 straight playoff games and Herron has won five state championships in his seven seasons.

South Pointe won its third Sweet 16 banner this season, going No. 1 from the preseason poll to the end. The top four teams in the final poll are all state champions. No. 2 Charlotte Catholic won N.C. 4A; No. 3 Charlotte Christian won N.C. Independent Division I and No. 4 Harding won the N.C. 4A state title. It was Harding’s first state championship since 1953.

Final Charlotte Observer 2017 Sweet 16 football poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

15-0

1

2

Charlotte Catholic

16-0

3

3

Charlotte Christian

10-1

4

4

Harding (4A)

14-1

5

5

Mallard Creek (4A)

14-1

2

6

Hough (4A)

11-4

6

7

Vance (4A)

11-4

7

8.

Lenoir Hibriten (2A)

15-0

11

9.

Myers Park (4A)

12-2

8

10.

Butler (4A)

8-3

9

11.

Providence (4A)

9-4

10

12

Shelby (2A)

11-3

11

13

Concord Robinson (3A)

11-2

13

14

Sun Valley (3A)

11-4

14

15

Belmont South Point (2A)

12-1

15

T16

Hickory Ridge (4A)

11-3

T16

T16

Kings Mountain (3A)

12-2

T16

Previous Sweet 16 Winners

2016: Rock Hill South Pointe

1998: Richmond Senior

2015: Charlotte Catholic

1997: Richmond Senior

2014: Mallard Creek

1996: Hickory

2013: Mallard Creek

1995: Spartanburg

2012: Butler

1994: Boiling Springs Crest

2011: Rock Hill South Pointe

1993: Rock Hill Northwestern

2010: Butler

1992: Timmonsville

2009: Butler

1991: Great Falls

2008: Rock Hill South Pointe

1990: Camden

2007: Charlotte Latin

1989: Richmond Senior

2006: Independence

1988: Richmond Senior

2005: Independence

1987: Lewisville

2004: Independence

1986: Lewisville

2003: Independence

1985: Marshville Forest Hills

2002: Independence

1984: Marshville Forest Hills

2001: Independence

2000: Independence

1999: Richmond Senior

