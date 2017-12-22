2017 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg offensive team

OFFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
QB: Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian, 6-5, 200, JR – NCISAA all-state pick has multiple Division I offers, including one from Alabama. The CISAA player of the year threw for 2,302 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games. He ran for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.
RB: Quavaris Crouch, Harding, 6-2, 230, JR – Nation’s No. 2 overall recruit in his class turned in the third-best single-season rushing performance in Mecklenburg County history – 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns.
RB: Emanuel Wilson, North Mecklenburg, 6-1, 210, SR – I-MECK offensive player of the year ran for 1,925 yards, 23 touchdowns. Three-time all-conference pick.
WR: Elijah Bowick, Myers Park, 6-1, 205, JR – 56 catches for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bowick had his second straight 1,000-yard season and has 18 college offers from Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
WR: Bryson Daughtry, Berry, 6-1, 165, SR – Among the state’s leaders in receiving all season, the Elon recruit finished with 66 catches for 1,469 yards, setting a new school record. Daughtry had 11 receiving touchdowns and two kickoff return scores. Daughtry’s yardage ranks 10th all-time in county history.
TE: Ricky Kofoed, Charlotte Christian, 6-3, 210, JR – 2017 N.C. Independent Schools all-state pick had 10 catches for 452 yards and four scores. Had 90 tackles, 18 for a loss, on defense.
OL: Katrel Shaw, Mallard Creek, 6-2, 295, JR -- 2017 Associated Press all-state pick is a two-year starter. Did not allow sack this season and had 67 pancake blocks. Helped OL with four new starters lead team that rushed for more than 3,000 yards.
OL: Jovaughn Gwyn, Harding, 6-3, 295, SR – National four-star recruit graded out at 93 percent for the 4A state champs with 101 knockdown blocks and 43 pancakes. On defense, had 39 tackles, 22 for a loss and five sacks. Three-time all-league pick.
OL: Ben Duyck, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 270, SR – NCISAA all-state pick and CISAA all-conference selection was the best lineman on the state’s best NCISAA private school team.
OL: Cam Taylor, Butler, 6-1, 305, SR – Three-time all-conference pick in Southwestern 4A started at center, guard and tackle. Leader of the offensive line for a team that averaged 217 yards rushing per game.
OL: Billy Hambrook, Charlotte Catholic, 6-3, 265, JR – Anchor on an offensive line that helped its team average nearly 400 yards offense per game for the 3A state champs. Started all 16 games at right guard.
ATH: Milan Howard, Charlotte Catholic, 5-11, 182, SR – MVP of 3A state championship game ran for 2,018 yards and 190 carries and caught 28 passes for 446 yards. Howard had 32 total touchdowns. He sat out the second half of nine games due to blowouts.
K: Cam Lewis, Hough, 5-11, 185, JR – 55-of-61 on PATS and 5-for-9 on field goals. He made two kicks this season from 51 yards and ranks 10th nationally among kickers in the Chris Sailer rankings for the 2019 class.
KR: Dyami Brown, West Mecklenburg, 6-2, 180, SR – UNC recruit returned a kickoff for a score in the Shrine Bowl. Four-time all-league pick had 212 yards rushing and five scores this season; 41 catches for 631 yards and 10 scores; and 20 tackles on defense.
OFFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
QB: Nigel Summerville, Vance, 6-1, 190, JR
RB: Julian Boddie, Providence, 5-11, 190, SR.
RB: DeMarkes Stradford, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, 200, SR.
WR: Nolan Groulx, Hough, 5-11, 185, JR.
WR: Porter Rooks, Providence Day, 6-2, 205, SOPH.
OL: Anthony Carter, Butler, 6-5, 255, SOPH
OL: John Kendrew, Providence, 6-4, 325, SR
OL: Jamonte Gray, North Mecklenburg, 5-11, 275, SR
OL: Jonnie Varga, Hough, 6-2, 295, JR.
OL: Treylen Brown, Mallard Creek, 6-3, 285, SR.
TE: Gary Williams, Vance, 6-3, 230, SR.
ATH: Nasjzae Bryant, Mallard Creek, 5-10, 215, SR.
K: Cristian Alvarez, West Mecklenburg, 5-10, 180, SR.
KR: Luke Watts, Community School of Davidson, 6-2, 185, SR.
