Providence Day trio among Charlotte Observer HS basketball players of the week

Boys players of the week
Raquan Brown, Butler: named MVP of the YC Winborn Classic Saturday in Rock Hill. Brown had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in the championship game win over Duncan Byrnes (SC).
Devon Dotson, Isaac Suffren, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Chargers’ trio of senior guards sparked win at the prestigious Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, one of the nation’s top high school tournaments. Providence Day beat national No. 19 Concord Cox Mill and Gray Collegiate, the No. 4 ranked team in South Carolina, en route to the title. All three Chargers were named to the all-tournament team and all three ranked among the tournament’s leading scorers. Wertz won the tournament 3-point shooting contest. Dotson was named MVP of the American division.
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon School: Named to the Chick-Fil-A national division all-tournament team, Hamilton had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists, on 10-of-14 shooting, against Paul VI in a consolation game Saturday. Hamilton was among the tournament scoring leaders.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: Named to the Chick-Fil-A American division all-tournament team, Moore led his team to a third place finish and was among the tournament leaders in scoring. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior had 27 points, six rebounds, four assists in the 77-66 win over Porter Gaud (SC) in the third place game Saturday.
Girls players of the week
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill: Named MVP of the YC Winborn Classic Saturday, Anderson had 15 points, 16 rebounds, two assists in a 46-27 win over Butler in the championship game.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in Queen City Clash championship game. Carmel beat West Charlotte to win the tournament.
Braylyn Milton, Independence: freshman point guard had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 53-46 win over Pinewood Prep to finish third at the Queen City Clash Saturday.
Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek: LaSalle recruit had a career-high 29 points, seven rebounds in a 79-64 win over Fayetteville Northwood Temple in Friday’s championship game of the Queen City Classic at Northside Christian.
