Saturday’s Girls Roundup: Providence Day grabs Charleston championship

Elevator
↑Area tournament Champions: Rock Hill South Pointe (Myers Park Holiday); Providence Day (Carolina Invitational); Hickory Ridge (East Lincoln Winter Jam); Ardrey Kell (Leon Brogden)
↑Ryann Sinclair, Davidson Day: made six 3-point shots in a 60-52 loss to Concord Robinson in the seventh place game of the East Lincoln Winter Jam. She was named all-tournament. Robinson’s Jada McMillan had a game-high 28 points.
↑Providence Day defense: Chargers held First Baptist (SC) to 24 points in the first three quarters of their 51-47 win in the Carolina Invitational championship final in Charleston. Tournament MVP Kennedy Boyd, a UNC signee, had 11 points. All-tournament pick Andi Levitz had 10. Sophomore Nina Simone Clark had nine points and six rebounds, and freshman Emnet Naod had nine rebounds for Providence Day (12-4), which won its fifth straight game.
↑Jamia Blake, Rock Hill South Pointe: 18 points, six rebounds, three steals in a 59-44 win over Fort Mill Nation Ford in the Myers Park Holiday Tournament championship game. Trinity Adams added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
↑Ardrey Kell: Sweet 16 No. 1 team ended Wilmington Hoggard’s eight-game win streak in the championship game of the Leon Brogden Holiday tournament in Wilmington. Knights star D’Shara Booker was named MVP after the 50-40 win.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge: 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals in a 70-43 win over North Mecklenburg in the East Lincoln Winter Jam championship. Freshman Reigan Richardson had 21 points, nine rebounds, two steals and was named all-tournament. Rinnah Green -- who had six points, three assists and three steals -- also made the all-tournament team.
Michaela Lane, Payton Sutton, Butler: Lane had 22 points, 14 rebounds in a 63-52 win over Dorman in the fifth-place game at the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic. Sutton had 19 points. Both players made all-tournament.
Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: 23 points, 17 rebounds, six steals in a 74-59 win over Northwest Cabarrus in the East Lincoln Winter Jam third place game. Sydney Bowen (18 points, five assists), Kenzley Dunlap (12 points, four steals) and O’Marri Holland (11 points, four assists) also had strong games.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 29 points, 10 rebounds, six steals for Carmel (9-9) in a 47-46 loss to McDowell (PA).
Shamani Stafford, Jessyka Leak, Concord First Assembly: in a 56-35 win over Roswell (GA), Stafford had 18 points, five rebounds, two steals. Leak had 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
