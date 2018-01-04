Patrick Williams (right) and West Charlotte have a big home game with Hough Friday
High School Sports

Friday’s key high school basketball games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 04:36 PM

Hough (9-5, 3-1 I-Meck) at West Charlotte (9-4, 4-1), Fri, 7:30: Hough has won three straight games, led by Cooper Crawford and Myles Washington, a pair of seniors both averaging about 11 points. West Charlotte has won two straight led junior Patrick Williams and Cartier Jernigan, who combine to average 37 points. Both teams are chasing North Meck (13-1, 4-0) in the league standings and can ill afford to fall too far behind.

Harding (11-5, 4-0 SoMeck) at South Mecklenburg (7-7, 0-3), Fri, 7:30: South Meck has won four straight games, including beating Harding at Harding last week in the finals of the Craze Sports Holiday tournament. The Rams, battling a two-game losing streak, lead the conference, just ahead of Olympic (3-0 league play) and Ardrey Kell (12-3, 3-1).

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg doubleheader, Fri, 6: The girls game features No. 4 Mallard Creek (12-2, 4-0) hosting No. 13 North Mecklenburg (10-3, 4-0) in a game for first place in the league. Both teams are two games up on the next closest teams. The boys game features a Mallard Creek team that started 0-9, but has won four straight. North Meck, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, has won six straight games, including the Arby’s Classic Christmas tournament in Tennessee.

York Prep (15-5) at No. 3 Providence Day (14-5), Fri, 7: York Prep has won eight straight games and features multiple Division I recruits, including 6-foot-9 junior center D.J. Burns, 6-4 junior point guard Deuce Dean and 6-5 senior forward Jaron Williams. York Prep, which has eight players 6-4 or taller, will have a major height advantage over guard-heavy Providence Day, which plays its fourth straight game at home.

Friday’s Complete Area Schedule

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)

Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Burns at Kings Mountain

Camden Military at Great Falls

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin

Central Academy at West Stanly

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Cheraw at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Crest at North Gaston

Cuthbertson at Weddington

East Burke at Hibriten

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Rowan at South Iredell

East Rutherford at R.S. Central

Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell

Garinger at Independence

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators

Greensboro Day at Covenant Day

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory at West Caldwell

Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter

Hough at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Indian Land at Chester

Lancaster at York

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Lee Central at Central Pageland

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Madison at Avery County

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

McDowell at Alexander Central

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

North Lincoln at Newton Conover

North Rowan at South Davidson

North Stanly at West Montgomery

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at Providence

Parkwood at Monroe

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

St. Stephen’s at Watauga

Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)

South Rowan at Salisbury

South Stanly at North Moore

Statesville at Carson

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep

United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman

Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at North Iredell

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

York Prep at Providence Day

