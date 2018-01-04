Friday’s key high school basketball games

Hough (9-5, 3-1 I-Meck) at West Charlotte (9-4, 4-1), Fri, 7:30: Hough has won three straight games, led by Cooper Crawford and Myles Washington, a pair of seniors both averaging about 11 points. West Charlotte has won two straight led junior Patrick Williams and Cartier Jernigan, who combine to average 37 points. Both teams are chasing North Meck (13-1, 4-0) in the league standings and can ill afford to fall too far behind.
Harding (11-5, 4-0 SoMeck) at South Mecklenburg (7-7, 0-3), Fri, 7:30: South Meck has won four straight games, including beating Harding at Harding last week in the finals of the Craze Sports Holiday tournament. The Rams, battling a two-game losing streak, lead the conference, just ahead of Olympic (3-0 league play) and Ardrey Kell (12-3, 3-1).
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg doubleheader, Fri, 6: The girls game features No. 4 Mallard Creek (12-2, 4-0) hosting No. 13 North Mecklenburg (10-3, 4-0) in a game for first place in the league. Both teams are two games up on the next closest teams. The boys game features a Mallard Creek team that started 0-9, but has won four straight. North Meck, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, has won six straight games, including the Arby’s Classic Christmas tournament in Tennessee.
York Prep (15-5) at No. 3 Providence Day (14-5), Fri, 7: York Prep has won eight straight games and features multiple Division I recruits, including 6-foot-9 junior center D.J. Burns, 6-4 junior point guard Deuce Dean and 6-5 senior forward Jaron Williams. York Prep, which has eight players 6-4 or taller, will have a major height advantage over guard-heavy Providence Day, which plays its fourth straight game at home.
Friday’s Complete Area Schedule
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)
Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Burns at Kings Mountain
Camden Military at Great Falls
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin
Central Academy at West Stanly
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Cheraw at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Crest at North Gaston
Cuthbertson at Weddington
East Burke at Hibriten
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Rowan at South Iredell
East Rutherford at R.S. Central
Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell
Garinger at Independence
Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators
Greensboro Day at Covenant Day
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory at West Caldwell
Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter
Hough at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Indian Land at Chester
Lancaster at York
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Lee Central at Central Pageland
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Madison at Avery County
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
McDowell at Alexander Central
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
North Lincoln at Newton Conover
North Rowan at South Davidson
North Stanly at West Montgomery
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at Providence
Parkwood at Monroe
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian
Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
St. Stephen’s at Watauga
Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)
South Rowan at Salisbury
South Stanly at North Moore
Statesville at Carson
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep
United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman
Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at North Iredell
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
York Prep at Providence Day
