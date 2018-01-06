Friday’s girls roundup: UCLA recruit, Mallard Creek, dominate North Meck in showdown

Elevator
↑Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: UNC recruit became the 15th player in school history to score her 1,000th point in Friday’s win over York Prep.
Kennedy Boyd recognized for reaching 1000 point career milestone...Congratulations...#pdschargers pic.twitter.com/CUMr6whNDn— PDS Athletics (@ChargersPDS) January 6, 2018
↑Statesville Christian: Lions outscored United Faith 19-2 in a decisive second quarter in a 74-39 win Friday. Mallory Sherrill had 22 points and Jordan Peters and Anna Blue Bentley had 16 each. Statesville Christian improved to 17-0.
↑Hopewell defense: Titans (8-7, 3-2 I-MECK) limited Mooresville to 21 points in the first three quarters of a 57-35 win. Aniya Finger had 21 for Hopewell.
↑Gastonia Forestview balance: Jaguars had balanced production in a 65-49 Big South win over Huss. O’Marri Holland had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists. Sydney Bowen had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists. Kenzley Dunlap had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals.
↑Shamiya Degree, Boiling Springs Crest: Sophomore has been a bright spot in a 1-15 season. She had 18 points, 13 rebounds in Friday’s 60-37 loss to North Gaston.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Cree Bass, Maiden: 29 points in a 72-58 win over East Lincoln. East star Destiny Johnson had 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover: 36 points, 16 rebounds, nine blocks in a 66-52 win over North Lincoln.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg: 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block in a 58-29 win over Harding. South’s junior varsity won 48-7 and hasn’t lost since the 2015-16 season.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: top 40 national recruit signed to UCLA had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in a 78-64 win over North Meck in a battle of Sweet 16 teams.
Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: posted her seventh straight double-double in a 61-25 loss to Raleigh Ravenscroft: 12 points, 15 rebounds.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Spotlight
No. 1 Ardrey Kell 46, Berry 23: The Knights (15-1, 5-0 SoMeck) got 11 points, eight rebounds from Journey Muhammad, nine points, five rebounds from Aniyah Lutz, eight points, 10 rebounds from Michelle Ojo and eight points and 11 rebounds from Sky Booker in an easy win. Berry didn’t score more than eight points in any quarter.
No. 2 Hickory Ridge 52, Butler 27: Hickory Ridge held Butler to seven second half points in a Southwestern 4A game. Hickory Ridge (12-1, 5-0) got 15 points, 10 rebounds from Gabby Smith and 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals from Nia Daniel. Freshman Reigan Richardson added 11 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Destiny Lewis had 12 points for Butler (11-5, 3-2).
No. 4 Mallard Creek 78, No. 13 North Meck 64: In a battle for first place in the I-MECK, Janay Sanders had 20 points, four rebounds and four steals and teammate Dazia Lawrence had 11 points to lead the Mavericks to an easy win. Mallard Creek led by 21 points going into the fourth quarter. Jessica Timmons had 27 points for North Meck.
Move of the Night
Hough’s Morgan Sutton hit the game-winner in a win over West Charlotte
Correction the Winning basket was by Morgan Sutton. #PTP pic.twitter.com/WOiWfrK45p— Hough HS Athletics (@HoughAthletics) January 6, 2018
