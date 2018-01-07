Big Shots national rankings of high school seniors chock full of N.C. recruits

Big Shots has released its updated national player rankings for the class of 2018 and N.C. players are well represented.
Duke signee Cam Reddish of Westtown (PA) is the No. 1 recruit nationally, followed by Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward RJ Barrett, another Duke recruit.
The top player in North Carolina is UNC signee Coby White. The 6-foot-5 point guard from Wilson Greenfield School is ranked No. 16 overall.
LINK: How high scoring Coby White chose Roy Williams and North Carolina
White broke the 27-year-old scoring record at the John Wall Holiday Invitational last month, scoring 119 points in three games. The previous record was set by Garner’s Donald Williams in 1990. Williams, as White will do, went onto play at North Carolina. He was most outstanding player in the 1993 Final Four, when the Tar Heels beat Chris Webber and Michigan in the national championship game.
For the season, White is averaging 31 points per game and is within reach of the state’s all-time scoring record. White has more than 3,000 career points. The recognized state record is 3,307 points by James’On Curry of Eastern Alamance from 2000-04.
▪ Elsewhere in the Big Shots national ranking, Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 23 and second among all N.C. players. High Point Wesleyan small forward Aaron Wiggins has made a big jump to No. 32. Wiggins, committed to Maryland, had a solid summer and is playing a starring role on a Wesleyan team that has been nationally ranked for most of the season.
Wiggins’ high school teammate, Wake Forest recruit Jaylen Hoard, is No. 40; Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton is No. 52; Greensboro Day’s John Newman, a Clemson signee, is No. 69. Like Wiggins, Newman has made a big jump, moving inside the top 100.
Fayetteville Northwood Temple’s Manny Bates, heading to N.C. State, is No. 84; Concord Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a UNC signee, is No. 86; Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton, a Houston signee, is No. 87; Unionville Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson is No. 140. Tyson is signed to Clemson.
N.C. State signee Ian Steere of Northwood Temple is No. 145; Jarren Mcallister of Wake Forest Heritage, signed to Virginia Tech, is No. 198; Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, signed to Santa Clara, is No. 215; Greensboro Day’s Will Dillard, signed to Georgia Southern, is No. 238; Raleigh St. David’s Kris Monroe, signed to Providence, is No. 247; Believe Prep’s Joel Ntambwe, unsigned, is No. 294; and East Tenneessee State signee Daiven Williamson is No. 299.
▪ South Carolina also has a few players on the list. Zion Williamson, expected to name his college choice Jan. 20, is No. 3. Porter Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith, a Vanderbilt signee, is No. 100. Legacy Charter point guard Sharone Wright, a Wake Forest recruit, is No. 130. Conway’s Jimmy Nichols, signed to Providence, is No. 173.
