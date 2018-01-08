Weddington High finishes national search for next football coach

Waxhaw’s Weddington High School conducted a national search process to try to find its next football coach.
It turns out the man they wanted was already in the building.
Former assistant coach Andy Capone will replace Tim Carson. Carson is retiring as a teacher and coach, effective Jan. 31. He has accepted a job at West Oak High in Westminster, S.C., near his hometown. The move will allow Carson to draw his N.C. retirement and continue to work in South Carolina, a process coaches call “double-dipping.”
Carson, who led Weddington to a state championship in 2016, coached a 10-4 team in 2017 that reached the third round of the N.C. playoffs. In seven seasons at Weddington, Carson’s teams never had a losing record. He was 75-23 at Weddington. He coached at Monroe’s Parkwood High for eight years prior to coming to Weddington. His career coaching record is 108-79.
Capone has worked with Carson for the past five seasons and was the Warriors’ offensive coordinator in 2017. Capone is a Sun Valley High and Appalachian State graduate. He is a physical education teacher and is also an assistant baseball coach at Weddington.
“Coach Capone exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated teacher and coach and is committed to the success of his student-athletes on and off of the field,” Weddington Athletic Director Michael Hart said. “Coach Capone holds a true passion for football and will continue to build strong relationships with his players and the community. We are excited for him to begin his new role and wish him the very best as he begins his journey.”
