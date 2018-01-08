New Weddington High coach Andy Capone
New Weddington High coach Andy Capone Michael Hart
New Weddington High coach Andy Capone Michael Hart

High School Sports

Weddington High finishes national search for next football coach

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 10:01 AM

Waxhaw’s Weddington High School conducted a national search process to try to find its next football coach.

It turns out the man they wanted was already in the building.

Former assistant coach Andy Capone will replace Tim Carson. Carson is retiring as a teacher and coach, effective Jan. 31. He has accepted a job at West Oak High in Westminster, S.C., near his hometown. The move will allow Carson to draw his N.C. retirement and continue to work in South Carolina, a process coaches call “double-dipping.”

Carson, who led Weddington to a state championship in 2016, coached a 10-4 team in 2017 that reached the third round of the N.C. playoffs. In seven seasons at Weddington, Carson’s teams never had a losing record. He was 75-23 at Weddington. He coached at Monroe’s Parkwood High for eight years prior to coming to Weddington. His career coaching record is 108-79.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Capone has worked with Carson for the past five seasons and was the Warriors’ offensive coordinator in 2017. Capone is a Sun Valley High and Appalachian State graduate. He is a physical education teacher and is also an assistant baseball coach at Weddington.

“Coach Capone exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated teacher and coach and is committed to the success of his student-athletes on and off of the field,” Weddington Athletic Director Michael Hart said. “Coach Capone holds a true passion for football and will continue to build strong relationships with his players and the community. We are excited for him to begin his new role and wish him the very best as he begins his journey.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

    Appalachian State recruit Adrian Delph had a huge dunk in Thursday’s win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start
Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

View More Video