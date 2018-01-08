This week’s high school basketball schedule, 01.08-01.13

Monday, January 8
Central Pageland at Marlboro County
Lincolnton at Draughn
McBee at Camden Military
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Secondary
Mountain Island Charter at Davidson Day
North Davidson at South Rowan
North Rowan at North Stanly
R.S. Central at Shelby
West Iredell at South Iredell
Woodlawn School at University Christian
Tuesday, January 9
Alexander Central at Freedom
Anson County at Central Academy
Arborbrook Christian at First Assembly Monroe
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Buford at North Central
Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Learning Center
Carson at North Iredell
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Chase at East Gaston
Cheraw at Lee Central
Chester at Columbia
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson
Comenius at Grace Academy
Concord at Cox Mill
Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Cramerton at Bible Baptist
Crest at Burns
Cuthbertson at Parkwood
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
East Davidson at South Rowan
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
East Rutherford at South Point
Elevation Prep at York Prep (Boys
Garinger at Butler
Geelong Supercats (Australia) at Fort Mill
Governor
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy
High Point Christian at SouthLake Christian
Independence at Rocky River
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Lamar at McBee
Lancaster at Ridge View
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Mallard Creek at Hough
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Newton Conover at Maiden
North Gaston at Ashbrook
North Mecklenburg at Vance
North Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Northwestern at Clover
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Patton at Bunker Hill
Piedmont at Weddington
Piedmont Charter at Cherryville
Polk County at Avery County
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Providence at Berry
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)
Rock Hill at Nation Ford
St. Stephens at West Caldwell
Salisbury at Thomasville
Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior
South Caldwell at McDowell
Starmount at Ashe County
Statesville at South Iredell
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Union Academy at Covenant Classical
Victory Christian at United Faith
Watauga at Hickory
West Charlotte at Mooresville
West Iredell at Hibriten
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
West Rowan at East Rowan
West Stanly at East Montgomery
York at Westwood
Wednesday, January 10
Ashe County at Avery County
Butler at Porter Ridge
Central Academy at Sun Valley
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Cheraw at Darlington
Draughn at Mitchell
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Hickory at St. Stephens
Forest Hills at Monroe
Indian Land at Parkwood
Langtree Charter at Cabarrus Charter
North Lincoln at Chase
Shelby at East Gaston
Thursday, January 11
Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy
Davidson Day at Woodlawn School
Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys
Fletcher School at Grace Academy
Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Concord First Assembly (Girls
North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian
St. Anne Catholic (SC) at Lake Norman Christian
South Stanly at West Stanly
Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Secondary (Boys
Victory Christian at Covenant Day
Friday, January 12
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Alexander Central at Hickory
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Ashe County at West Wilkes
Avery County at Charles D. Owen
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Bible Baptist at Mount Calvary
Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Camden at Chester
Carmel Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Carson at East Rowan
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Central Pageland at Buford
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Chase at East Rutherford
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops
Clover at Nation Ford
Columbia at Indian Land
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Covenant Classical at Comenius
Draughn at East Burke
East Lincoln at Newton Conover
East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
Fort Mill at Rock Hill
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian
Great Falls at Lamar
Heritage Academy at York Prep (Boys
Hibriten at Patton
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Kings Mountain at Crest
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Maiden at Lincolnton
Marvin Ridge at Monroe
McBee at Governor
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Myers Park at Independence
North Gaston at Burns
North Iredell at Statesville
North Lincoln at Bandys
North Moore at Gray Stone Day
Northside Christian at Grace Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Olympic at Harding
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
Rocky River at Garinger
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
South Davidson at North Stanly
South Iredell at West Rowan
South Mecklenburg at Providence
South Point at R.S. Central
South Pointe (SC) at York
South Rowan at Ledford
Spartanburg at Northwestern
Stuart Cramer at Forestview
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter
Timmonsville at Lewisville
Union Academy at Queens Grant
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at Hough
Watauga at Freedom
Weddington at Parkwood
West Caldwell at McDowell
West Davidson at Salisbury
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian
West Montgomery at South Stanly
West Stanly at Anson County
Westwood at Lancaster
Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian
Word of God at United Faith
Saturday, January 13
Gaston Day at Calvary Day School
Mount Zion Academy at Comenius
Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops
Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Showcase
At Johnson C. Smith
Northside Christian vs. West Mecklenburg (Boys), 1
Rock Hill vs. West Charlotte (Girls), 3
Concord First Assembly vs. West Charlotte (Boys), 5
Olympic vs. Northwood Temple (Boys), 7
Monday, Jan. 15
Carmel Christian MLK Showcase
Forest Hills vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1
Rabun Gap (GA) vs. Hargrave Military (varsity), 2:30
Carmel Christian vs. Lincoln Charter, 4
Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. Asheville Christian, 5:30
