High School Sports

This week’s high school basketball schedule, 01.08-01.13

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 10:27 AM

Monday, January 8

Central Pageland at Marlboro County

Lincolnton at Draughn

McBee at Camden Military

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Secondary

Mountain Island Charter at Davidson Day

North Davidson at South Rowan

North Rowan at North Stanly

R.S. Central at Shelby

West Iredell at South Iredell

Woodlawn School at University Christian

Tuesday, January 9

Alexander Central at Freedom

Anson County at Central Academy

Arborbrook Christian at First Assembly Monroe

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Buford at North Central

Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Learning Center

Carson at North Iredell

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Chase at East Gaston

Cheraw at Lee Central

Chester at Columbia

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson

Comenius at Grace Academy

Concord at Cox Mill

Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Cramerton at Bible Baptist

Crest at Burns

Cuthbertson at Parkwood

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

East Davidson at South Rowan

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

East Rutherford at South Point

Elevation Prep at York Prep (Boys

Garinger at Butler

Geelong Supercats (Australia) at Fort Mill

Governor

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

High Point Christian at SouthLake Christian

Independence at Rocky River

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Lamar at McBee

Lancaster at Ridge View

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Mallard Creek at Hough

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Newton Conover at Maiden

North Gaston at Ashbrook

North Mecklenburg at Vance

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Northwestern at Clover

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Patton at Bunker Hill

Piedmont at Weddington

Piedmont Charter at Cherryville

Polk County at Avery County

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence at Berry

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

St. Stephens at West Caldwell

Salisbury at Thomasville

Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior

South Caldwell at McDowell

Starmount at Ashe County

Statesville at South Iredell

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Union Academy at Covenant Classical

Victory Christian at United Faith

Watauga at Hickory

West Charlotte at Mooresville

West Iredell at Hibriten

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day

West Rowan at East Rowan

West Stanly at East Montgomery

York at Westwood

Wednesday, January 10

Ashe County at Avery County

Butler at Porter Ridge

Central Academy at Sun Valley

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Cheraw at Darlington

Draughn at Mitchell

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Hickory at St. Stephens

Forest Hills at Monroe

Indian Land at Parkwood

Langtree Charter at Cabarrus Charter

North Lincoln at Chase

Shelby at East Gaston

Thursday, January 11

Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy

Davidson Day at Woodlawn School

Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys

Fletcher School at Grace Academy

Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Concord First Assembly (Girls

North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian

St. Anne Catholic (SC) at Lake Norman Christian

South Stanly at West Stanly

Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Secondary (Boys

Victory Christian at Covenant Day

Friday, January 12

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Alexander Central at Hickory

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Ashe County at West Wilkes

Avery County at Charles D. Owen

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bible Baptist at Mount Calvary

Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Camden at Chester

Carmel Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Carson at East Rowan

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Central Pageland at Buford

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Chase at East Rutherford

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops

Clover at Nation Ford

Columbia at Indian Land

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Covenant Classical at Comenius

Draughn at East Burke

East Lincoln at Newton Conover

East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian

Great Falls at Lamar

Heritage Academy at York Prep (Boys

Hibriten at Patton

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Kings Mountain at Crest

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Maiden at Lincolnton

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

McBee at Governor

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Independence

North Gaston at Burns

North Iredell at Statesville

North Lincoln at Bandys

North Moore at Gray Stone Day

Northside Christian at Grace Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Olympic at Harding

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Rocky River at Garinger

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

South Davidson at North Stanly

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Mecklenburg at Providence

South Point at R.S. Central

South Pointe (SC) at York

South Rowan at Ledford

Spartanburg at Northwestern

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter

Timmonsville at Lewisville

Union Academy at Queens Grant

University Christian at Victory Christian

Vance at Hough

Watauga at Freedom

Weddington at Parkwood

West Caldwell at McDowell

West Davidson at Salisbury

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian

West Montgomery at South Stanly

West Stanly at Anson County

Westwood at Lancaster

Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian

Word of God at United Faith

Saturday, January 13

Gaston Day at Calvary Day School

Mount Zion Academy at Comenius

Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops

Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Showcase

At Johnson C. Smith

Northside Christian vs. West Mecklenburg (Boys), 1

Rock Hill vs. West Charlotte (Girls), 3

Concord First Assembly vs. West Charlotte (Boys), 5

Olympic vs. Northwood Temple (Boys), 7

Monday, Jan. 15

Carmel Christian MLK Showcase

Forest Hills vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1

Rabun Gap (GA) vs. Hargrave Military (varsity), 2:30

Carmel Christian vs. Lincoln Charter, 4

Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. Asheville Christian, 5:30

