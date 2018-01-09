NC Preps Private School All-State football team

Mecklenburg County players dominated the N.C. Preps all-state high school football team.
Mecklenburg County had six players on the 12-man offensive team, and five on defense.
NC Preps Private All-State Team
OFFENSE
QB – Garrett Shrader – Charlotte Christian
RB – Ishod Finger – Metrolina Christian
RB – DeMarkes Stratford – Charlotte Latin
WR – D’Wayne Crawford – Concord First Assembly
WR – Cyier Foy – Trinity Christian
WR – Porter Rooks – Providence Day
OL – Paul Game – High Point Christian
OL – Talon Hensley – Christ School
OL – Rob Hutchins – Charlotte Latin
OL – Calvin Atkeson – Ravenscroft
OL – Ben Duyck – Charlotte Christian
DL Jacolbe Cowan (Providence Day)
DEFENSE
DL – Kevin Dewalt – Statesville Christian
DL – Ricky Kofoed – Charlotte Christian
DL – Jacolbe Cowan – Providence Day
DL – Triston Miller – Charlotte Country Day
LB – Copeland Petitfils – High Point Christian
LB – J.T. Killen – Charlotte Christian
LB – Sharod Phelps – Statesville Christian
LB – Zovon Lindsay – Trinity Christian
DB – Lance Boykin – High Point Christian
DB – Alex Nations – Charlotte Chrisian
DB – Tyrek Funderburk – Metrolina Christian
DB – Keyvaun Cobb – Christ School
