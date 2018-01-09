Providence Day sophomore Jacolbe Cowan, a top 20 national recruit, was named to the NC Preps private school all-state team
NC Preps Private School All-State football team

Mecklenburg County players dominated the N.C. Preps all-state high school football team.

Mecklenburg County had six players on the 12-man offensive team, and five on defense.

OFFENSE

QB – Garrett Shrader – Charlotte Christian

RB – Ishod Finger – Metrolina Christian

RB – DeMarkes Stratford – Charlotte Latin

WR – D’Wayne Crawford – Concord First Assembly

WR – Cyier Foy – Trinity Christian

WR – Porter Rooks – Providence Day

OL – Paul Game – High Point Christian

OL – Talon Hensley – Christ School

OL – Rob Hutchins – Charlotte Latin

OL – Calvin Atkeson – Ravenscroft

OL – Ben Duyck – Charlotte Christian　

DEFENSE

DL – Kevin Dewalt – Statesville Christian

DL – Ricky Kofoed – Charlotte Christian

DL – Jacolbe Cowan – Providence Day

DL – Triston Miller – Charlotte Country Day

LB – Copeland Petitfils – High Point Christian

LB – J.T. Killen – Charlotte Christian

LB – Sharod Phelps – Statesville Christian

LB – Zovon Lindsay – Trinity Christian

DB – Lance Boykin – High Point Christian

DB – Alex Nations – Charlotte Chrisian

DB – Tyrek Funderburk – Metrolina Christian

DB – Keyvaun Cobb – Christ School

