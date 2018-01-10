Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: Charlotte Country Day smacks rival Charlotte Christian

Elevator
↑Statesville Christian defense: Lions improved to 19-0 in a 94-21 win over Hickory Christian. Jordan Ellis had 19 to lead Statesville Christian, which allowed eight points in a decisive 28-8 first quarter.
↑Myers Park defense: The Mustangs allowed six points in the first half of 61-19 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Taylor Henderson had 17 points for the Mustangs (10-6, 5-1 Southwestern 4A). Ari Brown added 10.
↑Vance: Cougars upset No. 15 North Mecklenburg 55-47 behind 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals from Tanajah Hayes and 16 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists from Kyanna Morgan.
Never miss a local story.
↑Charlotte Country Day: Country Day (6-8, 1-0 CISAA) didn’t allow Christian (1-14, 0-1) more than nine points in any quarter. Katie Batten had 12 points, nine rebounds. Sister Lindsay Batten had eight points, eight rebounds.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 19 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, eight steals, one block in a 60-27 win over West Lincoln.
Karrah Katzbach, Weddington: game-high 26 points in a 74-61 win over Unionville Piedmont.
Braylyn Milton, Independence: 25 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three steals, two assists in a game against Rocky River.
Reigan Richardson, Rinnah Green, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 18 points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists for Richardson in a 88-16 win over East Meck. Green added 10 points, six steals and two assists.
Emily Walters, Metrolina Christian: freshman had a career-high 27 points in a 74-40 win over Gaston Christian. Hannah Bonisa had 26 for GCS.
Comments