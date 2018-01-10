Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.09.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 64, VANCE 54
North Meck 22 19 14 9 64
Vance 6 23 13 12 54
VANCE 54 -- Cooke 6, Washington 3, Black 7, Shabazz 4, Hill 6, Brandon Beidleman 12, Ransom 6, Barnes 5, Saunds 5
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 75, NO. 7 ROCKY RIVER 74
Independence 13 21 18 23—75
Rocky River 17 26 12 18—74
Independence 75—Matthew Smith 14, Jamarius Burton 17, Milton 7, Andra’ McKee 25, Allen 7, Stewart-Twine 3
Rocky River 74—Campbell 13, Dunbar 20, Jaden Springer 27, Evans 12, Williams 4
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 78, CONCORD 38
Concord 9-7-12-10–38
Cox Mill 18-24-19-17–78
Cox Mill: Wendell Moore Jr 26 pts 7 reb; Leaky Black 22 pts 8 reb
NO. 4 BUTLER 84, GARINGER 38
Butler 23 19 22 20 84
Garinger 16 12 3 7 38
Butler: Jordan McPhatter 18, Jalen Gibson 14, D.J. Little 12, Raquan Brown 12, Gerrale Gates 11, Muhammad 5, Peters 3, Dixon 4, Connor 4, Wallace 1
Garinger: Ford 16, McWeine 8, Kamara 7, Browning 4, Beverly 3
Notable: D.J.Little scored his 1000th point on a 3 pointer early in the second quarter. Butler is at Porter Ridge tomorrow.
Butler 14-2 (4-2) won 8 in a row
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 72, MOUNT PLEASANT 48
Mount Pleasant 11 14 12 11 -- 48
Forest Hills 24 19 18 11 -- 72
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Ryan Bonnett 14, Bryson Efird 12, Trey Barnhardt 10, Sloop 4, Meade 2, Pruitt 1, Devitto2, Smith 3
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 27, Nas Tyson 26, Belin 7, McLaughlin 5, Blakeney 4, Byrd 2, K. Tyson 1
Records: Forest Hills 12-1 (2-0), Mount Pleasant 9-6 (1-1)
NO. 6 HICKORY 68, WATAUGA 35
WATAGUA 4 11 11 9 - 35
HICKORY 17 23 24 4 - 68
WATAGUA - Bryant Greene 16 Henderson 5, west 2 mcClarian 3,, Marivakis 4, castle 2 McConnelll 2, bond 1
Hickory - Jaquan Thurman 20, Cody young 14 Torey james 11, james freeman 8, DeValle 2 Jackson bell6 amos 5 harper 2
Records: Hickory 11-1
NO. 8 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 66, MONROE 48
CCHS 12 21 16 17 66
MHS 10 9 11 18 48
CCHS- Riley Berger 14, Matt Ciccone 15, Rogan 4, Harkins 3, Robbe 6, McKinstry 2, Schachte 2, Scibelli 6, Fabyan 8, Dortch 2, Walton 2, Dooley 2
Monroe- Salen Streater 15, Deveyon Sturdy 14, Tyshon Houston 11, Shepard 6, Kenion 2
NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 76, CHARLOTTE LATIN 62
Latin 11 14 19 18 62
Providence Day 25 11 25 15 76
Latin: D. Felkner 2, Smith 8 John Beecy 12, Smith 3, Jack Felkner 31
PDS: Devon Dotson 22, Trey Wertz 20, Isaac Suffren 19, S. Wood 4, K. Wood 9, Miralia 2
Records: PDS (15-7, 1-0) Latin (8-7, 0-1)
NO. 12 MORGANTON FREEDOM 81, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 52
Freedom: 20 16 18 27 = 81
Alexander Central: 17 13 07 15 = 52
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 40, Ben Tolbert 15, Michael Logan 12, Kanipe 6, Pearson 6, Money 2.
Alexander: Jem Lowrance 20, Wooten 5, Flowers 5, Hodges 5, Kerley 5, Strickland 4, Strikeleather 4, Elder 2, Benfield 2
Notable: Freedom 13-1 (4-1) next at home Friday versus Watauga.
NO. 13 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 73, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 38
Country Day (38) 12 10 8 8
Charlotte Christian (73) 18 14 22 14
Country Day (38) DeAngelo Epps 13, Gardner 6, Tabor 4, R. Gillespie 4, W. Gillespie 3, Browner 2, Bartlett 2, Yellets 2, Middlemiss 1, Ray 1
Charlotte Christian (73) JC Tharrington 25, E.U. Edosemwan 14, Paul Hudson 11, Seth Bennett 10, Drummond 5, Brown 3, Jones 3, Preston 2
Records: Country Day 12-8; Charlotte Christian 13-5
NO. 14 OLYMPIC 63, ARDREY KELL 59 OT
Olympic 12. 11. 16. 14 10. 63
Ardrey. 15. 13. 15. 10. 6 59
Olympic: Parks 8, Banks 7, Jalen Harris 26 pts 10 reb, Barr 7, Ragin 7, Hubert 1, Gumbura 7.
Ardrey Kell: Hendricks 1, Kasanganay 16, Stankavage 17, Flynn 19, Pickens 6.
NO. 15 LINCOLN CHARTER 87, BESSEMER CITY 54
Lincoln Charter 24 20 32 11 87
Bessemer City 7 17 18 11 54
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 22, Jackson Gabriel 17, London England 12, Jehlon Johnson 11, Mayfield 8, Knox 7, Davis 6, Barnes 2, Herrick 2, Holm 1, McCall, Ward, Robinson
Bessemer City: Nelson 19, Davis 13, Sadler 6, Dallas 5, Hardin 4,
Records: LCS 13-3 2-0
NO. 16 MYERS PARK 65, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 56
Porter Ridge - 10 18 15 13 = 56
Myers Park - 17 20 16 12 = 65
Porter Ridge - Cameron Stitt 19, Josh Massey 16
Myers Park - Caleb McReed 23, John Ingram 13, Jason Sudikoff 11
Notable: Caleb McReed had 8 of 23 in first quarter and hit half court shot at end of first half to push lead to 37-28. MP 9-9 from FT line in 2nd half to finish. Myers Park 5-1 in conference.
OTHERS
BERRY 80, PROVIDENCE 49
Berry 18 21 23 18 80
Providence 8 11 10 20 49
Berry- Brown 11 Smith 5 Jones 2 Cortez 4 Filmore 10 Riley 5 Wilson 2 Cherry 5 Sherrill 8 Best 7 Welch 8 Grace 3 Conner 10
Providence- Mulkey 12 Sullivan 5 Schloeder 5 Brockman 4 Joiner 8 Cotton 9 Peterson 2
Berry overall 8-8 Conf 2-3
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 62, QUEENS GRANT 49
CSD 9 9 24 20 — 62
QG 5 9 13 22 — 49
COMM SCH OF DAV (62) - Alexander 11, Ellington 11,
Christian 6, Renshaw 10, Hosse 8, Holshouser 7, Johnson 5, Vahey 2, Martin 2
QG (49) — Westbrook 13, Boyette 12, Murphy 12, Sanders 4, Craig 3, Gallagher 2, Chapman 2, Lemons 1
Records: CSD 12-1; 4-0 QG 4-9; 1-3
Notes: Spartans remain undefeated in conference play atop PAC 1-A with 10th straight win
CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 63, COVENANT DAY 44
CANNON- 18 17 11 17 = 63
CD- 8 9 10 17= 44
CANNON- Jarius Hamilton 23, Qon Murphy 15, Alon Parker 12, Alex Katsikaris 5, Larken Lancaster 3, Madison Holmes 2, Michael Elrod 2, Jarvis Moss 1
CDS- Drew Patterson 24, Wyatt Kelada 6, Jacob Dahlberg 5, Landen King 5, Britt Anderson 2, James Jiang 2
Notes: Cannon will face Charlotte Country Day Friday Evening (1/12) at 7:30 PM at Charlotte Country Day.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 71, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 51
CFA: 17 16 20 18 71
NCA: 11 14 10 16 51
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 7, Eli Cupples 14, Stephen Edoka 6, Strah Rajic 2, Trae Benham 12, Jimmy LeProvost 2, Cheick Traore 15, Peter Olatunji 8
NCA: John Jones 15,Jaden Seymore 4, Marion-Holmes 6, Jon Hicklin 13, Glen Bynum 7, Tyler Harris 2, Tony Houser 4
Notable: Cheick Traore, 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal. Stephen Edoka 11 Rebounds, Trae Benham 4 threes, Eli Cupples 14 points 5 assists
EAST FORSYTH 68, WINSTON-SALEM GLENN 44
EAST FORSYTH - 13-21-17-17 --68
GLENN - 11-10-12-11 44
EAST FORSYTH (11-3, 2-0) Josh Mahaffey 16, Tanis Samuels 13, Sparrow 7, Jones 7, Watkins 6, Wiley 4, Brintley 4, AJ Hall 4, McCummings 3, Rhodes 2, Rivers 2.
GLENN (1-14, 0-2) Paul Carlton 12, Bennett 8, Boyles 4, Jacobs 4, Gainey 4, Clements 3, McMillian 3, Carrier 2, Smith 2, Williams 2, Carter 1, Byrne 1.
EAST LINCOLN 96, WEST LINCOLN 60
East Lincoln 24 26 23 23 96
West Lincoln 13 10 23 14 60
East Lincoln (5-1, 11-4): Kabian McClendon 27, Michael DeMattia 9, Sidney Dollar 12, Jake Mott 5, John Bean 12, Allden Horne 9, Coleson Leach 20, Ben Zirkle 2, Blake Shope 0
West Lincoln (0-6, 1-12): Trey Bryan 0, Hunter Robinson 19, Chad Propst 0, Toby Campbell 0, Gabe Brown 0, Brandon Lail 17, Seth Willis 15, Alec McEntyre 0, Colby Varner 2, Chance Gilmore 7, Chris Hudson 0
Note: The Mustangs have defeated the Rebels 29 consecutive times dating back to the 2004-2005 season.
FORT MILL 73, GEELONG 35
Fort Mill: 11 13 12 17 53
Geelong: 8 2 14 11 35
Fort Mill: Cam Saunders 12, Heriot 8, Ross 8, Adams 7, Morton 6, Amigo 6, Tyrell Lemon 2, Darby 2, Hermann 2
Geelong: Cam Wilkinson 13, Ness 9, Dunnel 5, Beer 4, Dunston 2, Zielinski 2
Fort Mill: 6-6
FORT MILL NATION FORD 92, ROCK HILL 72
Nation Ford 18 26 16 32 92
Rock Hill 13 15 19 25 72
Nation Ford Ben Burnham 2, Eric Moulds - 16 Khy Smith - 6 Zeb Graham - 16 Ben Tuipulotu - 9 Malik Bryant - 12 Shaman Alston - 13 Drew Wilke - 1 Wayde Prince - 2 Travell Crosby - 6 Landon Murray - 5 Drew Wilke - 2 John Heath - 2 Cade Chatham - 2
Rock Hill Top Scores M Logan - 2 Antonio Barber - 24 K Fletcher - 2 Savion Williams - 11 Book Steele - 1 Luke Bracey - 11 J Willy - 4 J. Stabford - 8 L white - 2 T Edwards - 2 S Young - 4
Records Overall Region IV (5A): Nation Ford 9--6 1--0; Rock Hill 0--1
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 66, NORTH GASTON 36
Ashbrook 19 19 10 18 66
North Gaston 10 10 10 6 36
Ashbrook- Cameron June 13, Byron Sanders 13, Justin Lucas 9, James Dotson 7, Ja'Quail Brown 6, Jacob Warnock 6, Chris Britt 5, Tykel Roseboro 4, Paquito Lowery 3
North Gaston - Primm 9, McNeal 8, Shaw 7, Thomas 4, Bradley 4
Records: Ashbrook improves to 11-5 overall, 5-1 Big South 3A Conference
Notable: Ashbrook at Hunter Huss on Friday night
GASTON DAY 70, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 50
Gaston Day 28 17 15 10 70
Westminster Catawba 18 10 14 8 50
Gaston Day Scoring: Ja'Kai Melton 25, Dylan Bower 22, Ty Owens 10, Bailey Garden 4, Brooks Reiber 4, David Efird 3, Brendon Battle 2
Westminster Catawba Scoring: Melzer 18, Long 9, Williams 9, Teague 2, Tang 2
Gaston Day Record: 15-3
Next Game: Friday 1/12 @ Metrolina Christian 7:00pm
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 49, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 46
HP Christian 5 13 14 17 -- 49
SouthLake 20 7 5 14 -- 46
SouthLake Scoring
Jakob Clarke 4, Zion Hendrix 10, Deon Haughton 14, Jalen Celestine 10, Madison Monroe 6
High Point Scoring
Jordan Roberson 6, Cole Watkins 5, Kyle Watkins 6, Sayyid Dalton 5, Landon Sutton 11, Connor Smith 4, Brycen Thomas 5, Andrew Gordon 2, Jake Ledbetter 5
HOPEWELL 86, LAKE NORMAN 82, 2 OT
Lake Norman 9 16 29 13 10 5 -- 82
Hopewell 19 17 16 15 10 9 -- 86
Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 28, Joe Hudson 19, Demarcus Johnson 13m Adam Brazil 10, Edds 9, Schulz 2, Robinson 1
Hopewell: Brice Williams 32, Zach Dixon 22, Michale Harris 14, Cannady 6, Forney 5, McManus 5, Lloyd 2
Records: Lake Norman (11-5, 3-3) Hopewell (12-4, 4-2)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 80, CATAWBA BANDYS 65
LNC 26 21 18 15 80
Bandy's 14 17 14 20 65
LNC: Connor Reed 30, Vazquez 15, Ashford 10, Cal Reed 7, Martino 6, Calton 6, Cowles 6,
Bandy's Culliver 22, Reed 18, Clanton 6, Maxwell 5, Reavis 4, Stybrock 4, Queen 3, H Clanton 2, C Clanton 1
Notes: Connor Reed eclipses the 30 point mark for the 2nd time this season & has scored over 20 for the 10th time this season. Chris Vazquez has scored 15+ in two of the last 3 games.
LINCOLNTON 77, NORTH LINCOLN 43
Lincolnton 15 18 22 22 == 77
North Lincoln 6 10 14 13 == 43
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 19, Tyshawn Harris 13, Jamal Littlejohn 8, Kris Robinson 8, Skylar Evans 7, Cordell Littlejohn 6, Tyheem Forney 4, Lane Hoover 4, Demetrius Ford 4, Zavien Davis 2, Davis Grooms 2
North Lincoln: L Johnson 8, W Thornhill 8, L Bailey 6, J Carter 5, M McMahon 5, M Regan 5, R McRorie 4, R Dollan 2
Records: LHS Overall 12-2, Conf. 5-1
MALLARD CREEK 67, HOUGH 62
HH - 17 18 7 20 = 62
MC - 10 27 11 19 = 67
HH: Myles Washington 18, Beau Maye 12, Damon Early 11, Crawford 8, D. Maye 5, McCormick 3, Praeger 3, Dean 2
MC: Dixon 21, Austin 19, Taylor 13, Glen 8, Cummings 3, Ilaag 1, Davis 1
Records: Hough: Overall 9 - 7, Conf. 3 - 3; Mallard Creek: Overall 5 - 10, Conf. 1-5
MARVIN RIDGE 60, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 58
Sun Valley 6 23 17 12= 58
Marvin Ridge 14 17 22 7= 60
Sun Valley: Morton 2, Killings 4, Cory Goddard 19, Ethan LeGrand 20, Shinhoster 9, Howard 4
Marvin Ridge: David 7, Garrett 11, Nick 6, Jack 3, Connor 17, Riley 10, Wes 3, Ian 3
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 81, GASTON CHRISTIAN 61
MCA: 17 27 25 12 = 81
GC: 11 16 12 22 = 61
MCA: Tyler Anderson 17, Stephen Clark 15, Tate Johnson 15, Tyler Nelson 13, Jon Street 6, Saylor Tsangarides 4, Zack Brozik 4, Major McWhorter 4, Ryan Bogert 3
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 12-11, Conference (1-2)
Notes: Sr. Tyler Andersen 17pts, 3rebs, 1ast; Jr. Stephen Clark 15pts, 7rebs, 2blks, 2asts, 1stl; Jr. Tate Johnson 15pts, 4rebs, 2asts, 1stl, 1blk; Sr. Tyler Nelson 13pts, 10rebs, 5asts, 1stl.
Metrolina Christian's next game is home against Gaston Day School on Friday, January 12th at 7pm.
NEWTON FOARD 45, EAST BURKE 32
East Burke 13 2 5 12 -- 32
Foard 11 8 14 12 -- 45
Foard 45 -- Dallas Pena 18, Caleb Schmidt 14, Colosimo 4, M. Pena 4, Sollid 2, Hepler 2, Whitner 1
East Burke 32 -- Aaron Morrison 16, Kistler 9, Smith 4, Lowman 2, Melton 1
Records: Foard 2-14 (1-4 NWFAC), East Burke 2-15 (1-4 NWFAC)
PINE LAKE PREP 76, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 66
Mountain Island Charter 13 14 18 21 66
Pine Lake 23 12 18 23 76
MICS - Jalen Thomas 15 Brandon Grigg 13 Zaire Lucky 13 Washington 6 Dunn 5 McCravy 4 Stephens 3 Price 3
PLP - Alex Cluff 23 D’Marco Small 18 Josh Barnette 18 Eito Yuminami 13 Doroodchi 2 Finizio 2
SOUTH MECK 58, WEST MECK 53
SM - 15 16 10 17 = 58
West Meck - 8 24 8 13 = 53
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 11, Chris White 19, Darien Hayes 14, Trey Jackson 7, Veliko Lazarevic 2, Jason Ivey 4, Kevin Tate 1
West Meck: Jalan Moore 6, Jordan Williams 12, Jahfari Francois 15, Elijiah Lockhart 17, Jamari Taylor 3
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 79, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 45
SCS 20 16 22 21--79
HCA 13 4 9 19--45
SCS 79-- Brennan Settle 21, Christian Bailey 16, Scott Harvey 13, Marcus Henderson 13, Isaac Mason 6, Adam Cronce 3, Jordan McCray 3, Sharod Phelps 2, Mike McKoy 2
HCA 45-- Sigmon 4, Mackie 5, Daucan 6, Harris 9, McGrath 4, Sjobom 10, Cook 4, McMahon 3
Records: Statesville Christian 17-3, Hickory Christian 6-6
UNITED FAITH 72, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 55
United Faith: 22 10 18 22 -- 72
Victory Christian: 10 12 17 16 -- 55
United Faith 72 -- KC Hankton 16, Jaylen Sims 11, Brett Swilling 10, Rafael Jenkins 9, Malcolm Wade 9, Sam Wolfe 8, Nate Springs 6, Jason Thompson 3
Victory Christian 55 -- Vasilis Goutopalaus 22, Felix Gue 9, Nasan Ayala 8, Caleb Smith 6, Bob Manuel 4, Adarius Erwin 2, Jaylen Gool 2
Notes: KC Hankton 16pts 10rebs 5stls | Rafael Jenkins 5ast | Malcolm Wade 9pts 6rebs 4ast.
Record: United Faith: 11-0 Overall | 5 - 0 Conference
WEST CHARLOTTE 68, MOORESVILLE 42
WC 16 19 18 15 68
MH 11 9 5 17 42
WC : Patrick Williams 22 Cartier Jernigan 13 Devontez Walker 12 Blake 7 Howard 6 Koonce 4 Harris 2 Terrell 1 Gilbert 1
MH: Welch 7 Stewart 7 White 6 Mauney 5 Struder 4 Luther 4 Davis 3 Greene 3 Kelly 3
Late Monday
CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 60
MCA: 14 19 15 12 = 60
CS: 17 16 17 16 = 66
MCA: Tyler Nelson 21, Stephen Clark 18, Tate Johnson 15, Larry Barnes 4, Tyler Andersen 2
CS:
Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 11- 11, Conf. (0-2)
Notes: Sr. Tyler Nelson had 21pts, 7rebs, 4stls, 1ast, 1blk; Jr. Stephen Clark had 18pts, 10rebs, 4blks, 3stls, 2asts; Jr. Tate Johnson had 15pts, 7rebs, 3asts, 1stl
Metrolina Christian's next game is away against Gaston Christian on Tuesday, January 9th at 7pm.
