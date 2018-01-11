Concord Cannon basketball star Jairus Hamilton commits to Boston College

Blessed pic.twitter.com/xpgcJ0WsiQ— Jhammy⛹ (@j_hamilton007) January 11, 2018
On his birthday, Concord Cannon High basketball star Jairus Hamilton committed to Boston College Thursday night.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior, was the top unsigned senior in the state. Hamilton is ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest Phenom Hoops Class of 2018 rankings. Nationally, Hamilton is a consensus top 100 player.
247Sports ranks him No. 70. ESPN ranks him No. 55. And Rivals ranks Hamilton No. 81.
“It was just about having the opportunity to play with former North Carolina kids like Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman,” Hamilton told Rivals.com, “they are big-time players that have the chance to play at the next level. Jim Christian is a good, up-and-coming coach who has a good up-and-coming team within the ACC.”
Hamilton took official visits to Boston College, Maryland and Mississippi. He had more than 30 Division I offers from schools like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Ohio State.
Hamilton put together a particularly impressive run at the Chick-Fil-A tournament in Columbia last month. He had 32 points, five rebounds and two assists against national power Oak Hill (VA). In the game, Hamilton shot 10-of-18 from the field and made 4-of-7 3-point shots. The next day, facing top five national recruit and Duke signee Cam Reddish, Hamilton had 24 points, 10 rebounds against Reddish’s Westtown (PA) team.
Hamilton and the Cougars (11-9, 1-0 CISAA) plays conference rival Charlotte Country Day (12-8, 0-1) Friday. Hamilton had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his last game, a 63-44 win over Covenant Day Tuesday.
