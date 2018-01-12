Harding’s Quinten Thomas drives to the basket against Olympic in a battle of first-place SoMeck teams. Olympic won in a blowout.
High School Sports

Friday’s top high school basketball performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 11:09 PM

Christian Bailey, Statesville Christian: 29 points, 10 rebounds in an 80-45 win against Woodlawn School. Bailey made 13-of-15 free throws. Scott Harvey added seven points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Junior guard Marcus Henderson finished with 12 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Jamarius Burton, Independence: 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a Southwestern 4A first-place showdown with Myers Park. Independence won 62-48.

DeAngelo Epps, Rylan McLaurin, Charlotte Country Day: Epps had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and McLaurin had 16 points, eight assists in a 61-59 upset win at Concord Cannon.

Jadin Gladden, Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg girls: 18 points, six rebounds, three steals for Gladden in a 73-49 win against Providence. Gaddy had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, three assists.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists in a 50-47 win against Newton-Conover.

Jordan McLaughlin, Berry girls: McClaughlin had 24 points, five steals to lead the Cardinals, No. 14 in the Sweet 16, to a 57-26 win against West Meck.

