Monday’s high school boys, girls basketball summaries 01.15.18

Boys Results
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 50
First Assembly 19 23 7 19 -- 68
Forest Hills 12 14 17 7 -- 50
FIRST ASSEMBLY 68 -- B. Benham 7, Cheick Traore 10, Crawford 3, Cupples 4, Stephen Edoka 22, Rajic 2, Trae Benham 20
FOREST HILLS 50 -- Jaleel McLaughlin 20, Nas Tyson 14, Rorie 9, Richardson 3, K. Tyson 4
RABUN GAP (GA) 61, HARGRAVE (VA) 53
Hargrave 16 9 6 22 -- 53
Rabun Gap 15 4 16 26 -- 61
HARGRAVE 53 -- Louis 9, Wilcox 6, Korbin Spencer 14, McNeil 2, Lin 8, Chance Keys 14
RABUN GAP 61 -- Ceylan 6, Vuksanovic 2, Wague 9, McFall 8, Tomas Butkas 28, Stankiewicz 6, Szymanski 2
