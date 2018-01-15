Rabun Gap (GA) played Hargrave Military at the Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK Tournament Monday
Rabun Gap (GA) played Hargrave Military at the Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK Tournament Monday Langston Wertz Jr.
Rabun Gap (GA) played Hargrave Military at the Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK Tournament Monday Langston Wertz Jr.

High School Sports

Monday’s high school boys, girls basketball summaries 01.15.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 03:33 PM

Boys Results

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 50

First Assembly 19 23 7 19 -- 68

Forest Hills 12 14 17 7 -- 50

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

FIRST ASSEMBLY 68 -- B. Benham 7, Cheick Traore 10, Crawford 3, Cupples 4, Stephen Edoka 22, Rajic 2, Trae Benham 20

FOREST HILLS 50 -- Jaleel McLaughlin 20, Nas Tyson 14, Rorie 9, Richardson 3, K. Tyson 4

RABUN GAP (GA) 61, HARGRAVE (VA) 53

Hargrave 16 9 6 22 -- 53

Rabun Gap 15 4 16 26 -- 61

HARGRAVE 53 -- Louis 9, Wilcox 6, Korbin Spencer 14, McNeil 2, Lin 8, Chance Keys 14

RABUN GAP 61 -- Ceylan 6, Vuksanovic 2, Wague 9, McFall 8, Tomas Butkas 28, Stankiewicz 6, Szymanski 2

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move

    In Friday’s 73-27 won over SouthLake, Georgetown signee Courtney Meadows had a nice move for the assist for Concord First Assembly

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 0:19

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move
Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start

View More Video