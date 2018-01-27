Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.26.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 48, NO. 5 SOUTH MECK 47
AK 16 9 14 9 -- 48
SM 14 7 11 15 -- 47
AK: Lutz 18, Muhammad 11, Ojo 10, Booker 6 & 14 rebounds
SM: Gaddy 15, McDuffie 8, Gilbert 7
Records: AK 19-1 (9-0)
NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 74, ROCKY RIVER 14
Hickory Ridge 18 23 13 20 74
Rocky River 5 2 5 2 14
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 17, Rinnah Green 15, Gabby Smith 11, Ji. Shears 5, Calhoun 6, Ja. Shears 3, Aardema 4, Neal 5, Ruggerio 1, Wagner 2, Richardson 5
Rocky River Alexander 5, Scott 7, Powell 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 18 - 1, 10- 0; Rocky River 5 - 13, 4-6
Notable: Hickory Ridge was lead by Nia Daniel 17 points 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Rinnah Green with 15 points, with 2 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assist. Gabby Smith with 11 points, 7 rebounds.
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 68, WEST CHARLOTTE 30
Mallard Creek 20 15 24 9-- 68
West Charlotte 2 11 8 9 -- 30
MALLARD CREEK 68 -- Janay Sanders 12, Caldwell 3, Smith 9, Dazia Lawrence 12, Hortman 3, Mines 4, Anderson 2, Price 6, Mitchell 2, Walker 3, Hunter 3, Hunter 9
West Charlotte 30 - - Hamilton 8, China 7, Moore 5, Holly 2, Alexander 3, Nesbit 5
Records: Mallard Creek 18-2
Notables: Senior, Ahlana Smith, finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assists and 2 blocks. She received her 1,500th career point ball this evening prior to tip-off. Janay Sanders finished with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Junior, Dazia Lawrence, finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists and 1 block. Junior, Sydney Hunter, finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 1 blocks.
NO. 6 EAST BURKE 61, MORGANTON PATTON 45
East Burke 14 15 15 17. 61
Patton. 14 7 10. 14. 45
East Burke scoring
Riley Haas 25, Josie Hise 14, Arianna Hawkins 11, Brooke Arney 7, Ashlyn Stilwell 2, Gracie Ruff 2
East Burke 19-1, 8-0
CHARLOTTE LATIN 71, NO. 7 PROVIDENCE DAY 57
CLS - 15 18 16 22 = 71
PDS - 9 15 17 16 = 57
CLS: Elizabeth Rose 6, Grace Armstrong 5, Ruthie Jones 14, Kathryn Vandiver 28, Claudia Dickey 18
PDS: Kennedy Boyd 32, Nina-Simone Clark 2, Kailey Smith 2, Grace Godwin 3, Anna Riley Gutierrez 2, Andi Levitz 12, MiLeia Owens 2,El Ferguson 2
Records: CLS 14 – 7, 5 – 1, PDS 19-6, 5 – 1
Notes: Latin’s next game is at home game against Covenant Day, on Tuesday, January 30th 6:00pm.; Claudia Dickey had her first triple double of the season with 18pts., 10 rebs. and 15 assists. Kathryn Vandiver had her 2nd double double of the season with a career high 28pts. and 11 rebs.
NO. 8 MONROE PARKWOOD 53, MARVIN RIDGE 50
MR: 7–18-11-14= 50
PW: 11-16-13-13= 53
MR: Ryley Keefe 13, Noble Tsumas 9, Julia Seibold 6, Sara Hardwick 5, Savannah Richburg 5, Ava Fox 5, Amarachi Emezie 4, Megan Glover 3
PW: Setliff 19, Laney 15, Hardy 6, Gaither 6, Yetter 5, Hardy 2
NO. 10 ROCK HILL 49, FORT MILL NATION FORD 33
NFHS 05; 04; 14; 10 = 33
RHHS 04; 17; 14; 13 = 49
Rock Hill (49): Makenna Thompson 11, Abriana Green 10, Rana Davis-Robinson 9, Rikoya Anderson 9, Canijah Taylor 6, Tee Ballard 3
Nation Ford (33): E. Moulds 8, K. Adams 8, S.Tuipulotu 6, A. Lindsey 5, A. Clement 2, V. Jordan 2, M. Blackwell 2
Records:
Rock Hill 16-3 overall 4-1 region 4 AAAAA
Rock Hill #7 SC-AAAAA Nation Ford #6 SC-AAAAA
Rock Hill #10 Charlotte Observer Girls Sweet 16
Notables:
Makenna Thompson: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Abriana Green: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 blk
Rana Davis-Robinson: 9 points
Rikoya Anderson: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 1 blk
Canijah Taylor: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist
Tee Ballard: 3 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 6 assist, 1 blk
Erika McPhail: 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
Other Results
CATAWBA BANDYS 58, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 43
BHS - 7 5 10 12 = 34
LHS - 14 17 21 5 = 57
BHS: McKenzie Deal 10, Leigh Thompson 9, Toni Laney 6, Olivia Little 4, Laci Paul 3, Sydney Wilson 1, Cailyn Huggins 1
LHS: M. Dyson 20, K. Smith 13, H. Rhyne 8, S. Finger 8, J. Derr 2, J. Derr 2, A. Bryant 2, A. Rhyne 2
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 9 - 10, Conference 2 - 8
Notes: BHS Lady Trojans next game will be at home against East Lincoln on 1/30.
CENTRAL CABARRUS 56, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 29
CCHS: 17, 22, 7, 10 (56)
Brown: 8, 9, 9, 3 (29)
CCHS: Nevaeh Brown 21, Tate 8, Benton 6, Webb 5, Holit 6, A. Brown 4, Mpembu 3, Ratzloff 3
Brown: Maxwell 9, Jackson 3, Simmons 4, Campbell 9, Foster 2
Notable: Nevaeh Brown led the Lady Vikings with 21 Points 6 rebounds and 3 assist
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48, WEDDINGTON 43
Weddington 17 7 2 17 – 43
Catholic 15 14 6 13 – 48
Weddington 43: Karrah Katzbach 19, Addison 7, Snyder 4, Barrow 3, Millendorf 3, James 4, Call 2, Howard 1
Catholic 48: Flatau 9, Ullius 6, Darling 6, Hendershott 5, Dupre’ 5, Bertolina 5, Kloiber 4, Epperson 3, Dymock 3, Coleman 2
Records: Catholic 10-9, 6-4; Weddington 10-11, 4-7
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 60, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 15
cfa Academy 27 12 17 4- 60
Westminister Catawba 2 8 1 4-15
cfa Academy- 60 Shamani Stafford 15, Jessy Leak 8, Camille Small 2, Demi Case 5, Courtney Meadows 17, Bailey Stinson 5, Ariana Rodriguez 2, Kylie Stinson 6
Westminister Catawba- 15 Sydney Billman 6, Megan Harding 7, Makayla Harding 2
Notable: Shamani Stafford- 15 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Jessyka Leak- 8 points, 12 steals, 6 assists, 3 rebounds; Courtney Meadows- 17 points,4 steals, 2 assists.8 of 11 from the floor.
COVENANT DAY 46, CONCORD CANNON 21
Cannon – Livingston 9, Seckel 2, Wood 4, Ferris 2, Holloway 2 – 21
CDS – Bryan 1, Taylor Weber 12, Coggins 3, Klohr 8, Madeline Crumpler 13, McCue 4, Evans 2, Ashley 3 – 46
CCS — 4 11 0 6 – 21
CDS— 8 18 18 2 – 46
Notes: Taylor Weber 12pts, 11rbs, 7stl
EAST LINCOLN 62, NORTH LINCOLN 58
NLHS: 13 12 18 15- 58
ELHS: 14 15 16 17- 62
NLHS: Katie Klein 15, Holli Wood 11, Addie McGinnis 10, B. Avery 8, D. Ambrose 6, A. White 4, B. Harris 4
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 24, Brianna Tadlock 23, T. Begley 5, A. Robinette 5, S. Rhoney 3, C. McClain 2
Notables: Destiny Johnson 24 pts, 14 rebounds, 11 steals, 7 assists. 3rd Triple Double of the Year. Destiny Johnson recorded her 2000 pt of her Varsity career tonight.
Records: NLHS: (9-9, 3-7) next game @ Maiden 1/30/18; ELHS: (12-8, 6-4) next game @ Bandys 1/30/18
FORT MILL COMENIUS 61, RALEIGH WORD OF GOD 54
CSCL - 17 16 15 13= 61
WOG- 8 14 18 14 = 54
CSCL: Erin Cepeda 25, Somer Wilson 17, Paola Martinez 13
WOG: Junaisa 22
Records: CSCL Lady Knights: Overall 13-9, Conf. 5-0
GASTON DAY 64, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 29
GDS - 26 17 12 9 = 64
NCA - 8 4 6 11 = 29
GDS- Olivia King (Jr., F) 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals; Portia Shouse (So, F) 14 points, 3 rebounds
RECORD: Gaston Day: Overall 12-10, Conf. 6-1
NOTES: GDS celebrated Homecoming with a big win. Olivia King recorded her 12th double-double of the season; Gaston Day Lady Spartan next game will be AWAY Tuesday 01/30 (5:30 pm) against Concord First Assembly Academy.
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 37, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 36
MCA 6 11 12 7 -- 36
HGCS 1 10 12 14 -- 37
Hickory Grove Christian 37, Ellie Johnson 15 Savannah Brown 10 Cherry 7 Ganda 4 Jennings 1
Metrolina Christian 36, Logan Bjorson 11 Bella Sheprow 10 Walters 6 Mcgee 5 Cranford 4
Records: HGCS (14-7) MCA (11-13)
*Notable: Ellie Johnson hit a game winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to give Hickory Grove their only lead of the game. She finished the game with 15 points.
HOPEWELL 64, NORTH MECKLENBURG 63
North Mecklenburg -- 9 12 16 15 11 - 63
Hopewell - 9 12 10 21 12 - 64
NM - Lewis 14, Wilson 6, Timmons 37, Hayes 3, Taylor 3
Hopewell - Cannon 6, Harrison 2, McManus 12, Finger 25, Chambers 16, Duncan 3
Records: NM: 12-7 Conf. 6-4; Hopewell: 10-10 Conf. 5-5
INDEPENDENCE 43, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 15
Indy 5 6 21 11 43
PR 6 5 2 2 15
Indy:
Ayanna Anderson 14, Milton 7, Smith 6, McManus 5, Az. Barrino 4, Al. Barrino 3, Grant 2, Perry 2
Indy 12-8 overall record (5-5 in conference)
MAIDEN 56, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 39
LNC- 10 - 4 - 10 - 15 — 39
MHS - 13 - 8 - 13 - 22 — 56
LNC — Kezia Johnson 10, Destiny Benson 10, Behnke 7, Moody 5, Bissinger 4, Williams 3
MHS — Grace Herman 21, Zoe Huffman 15, Laney Beard 10, Arrowood 6, Propst 2, Howard 2
Records: LN Charter 12-7 overall (7-3 conference); Maiden 16-2 overall (9-1 conference)
MONROE 60, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 38
Monroe 10 19 18 13 – 60
Sun Valley 4 3 8 23 - 38
Monroe 60 – J. Reddick 22; I. Knotts 15, A. Roland 9; J. Parsons 8; K. Clark 4; A. Walker 2
Sun Valley 38- A. Cherry 17; B. Dawson 8; J. Carter 4; N. Clayton 4
Records: Monroe 8-10; Sun Valley 8-12
MYERS PARK 50, BUTLER 49
Myers Park - 11 14 10 15 50
Butler HS - 14 06 15 14 49
Myers Park - Ari Brown 14, Taylor Henderson 14, Owens 1, Proctor 9, Zuyus 5, Funderburk 4, Shire 3,
Butler - Kennedy 16, Lewis 12, Lane 6 Nelson 2, Sutton 3, Dixon 9
Records: Myers Park 14-6, 9-1 Southwestern; Butler 13-7, 7-3
RABUN GAP SCHOOL 56, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 15
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 6 1 4 4 = 15
RABUN GAP - 15 16 13 12 = 56
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: E. Coles 4, Noonan 4, Igbinadolor 4, Reed 2, A. Coles 1
RABUN GAP: Kyleigh Overholt 13, Josie Earnhardt 13, Lopez 6, Trehan 6, Frimodt 6, Lewis 6, Akdeniz 4, Futral 6
Records: Charlotte Christian 2-19 (1-5)
UNITED FAITH 36, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 33
UFCA: 2. 13. 10. 13. = 36
UCA: 5. 5. 17. 6. = 33
UFCA: Busby 18, Swilling 14, Robinson 2, Sorrentino 2
UFCA Notables:
Breya Busby (2021): 18 pts, 5 steals (6 def), 3 assists, 2 reb
Ryan Swilling (2022): 14 pts, 5 steals (1 def), 2 assists, 2 reb, 1 block
VANCE 63, MOORESVILLE 49
VHS-16 19 13 15
MHS- 13 8 16 12
VHS: Megan Jackson 7, Tanaja Hayes 16, Amaya Moreland 12, Keyonna Morgan 17
Records: VHS Lady Cougars: Overall 14-5 Conf. 7-3
Notes: VHS Lady cougars next game will be away on next tuesday, 1/30 when they host West Charlotte high school (Charlotte NC)
WEST CHARLOTTE 73, MALLARD CREEK 56
Mallard Creek 10 16 12 18— 56
West Charlotte 17 18 17 21— 73
MALLARD CREEK 56 — Demetrios Dixon 16, Kyle Austin 14, Justin Taylor 13, Glenn 6, Denis 4, Creecy 2, Cummings 1
WEST CHARLOTTE 73 — Patrick Williams 20, Cartier Jernigan 20, Koonce 15, Walker 5, Howard 4, Blake 4, Harrington 3, Terrell 1
Records: Mallard Creek 7-12 (3-7); West Charlotte 14-6 (7-3)
