Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.26.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 79, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 49
Porter Ridge 11 10 12 16--49
Independence 22 24 16 17—79
Porter Ridge 49—J Huntley 10, J Massey 14, C Stitt13, Sadler 2, Franklin 6, Capers 4
Independence 79—Matthew Smith 11, Jamarius Burton 12, Mobley 5, Raja Milton 10, Andra’ McKee 23, Pauldin 4, Allen 6, Stewart-Twine 3, A Burton 5
Notable Players: Andra’ McKee 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block; Jamarius Burton 12 points 7rebounds, and 6 assists; Matthew Smith 11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks; Raja Milton 10 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals
NO. 4 BUTLER 70, MYERS PARK 55
Butler 19 19 16 16 70
Myers Park 14 17 12 12 55
Butler: Raquan Brown 21. Gerrale Gates 19, D.J. Little 13, McPhatter 7, Muhammad 4, Gibson 2 Connor 2, Dixon 2.
Myers Park: John Ingram 24 Duwe Farris 16, Caleb McReed 10 Rutledge 3, Johnson 2.
Next game-Independence @ Butler
NO. 5 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 67, WEDDINGTON 42
CCHS 11 20 17 19-- 67
WHS 5 12 9 16-- 42
CCHS- Matt Ciccone 17, Harkins 9, McKinstry 5, Robbe 6, Scibelli 4, Berger 3, Dortch 7, Kullick 2, Pitt 6, Dooley 2
WHS- Wayne Dixie 10, Frazier 2, Peller 4, Jones 3, Weatherbee 3, Bowen 3, Applegate 6, Zurwalsh 6, Dixon 2, Strasser 3
NO. 6 ROCKY RIVER 79, HICKORY RIDGE 44
Rocky River--18 11 20 30 =79
Hickory Ridge--11 10 13 10=44
Rocky River High -- Narique Smith 2, Jordan Campbell 8, Nick Burns 3, D-Stone Dubar 8, Jaden Springer 23, Nakeem Nicholas 7, Marcus Evans 9, Kahlil Brantley 8, Trayden Williams 7, Jaylen Lewis 2
Hickory Ridge -- Hien 10, Hawkins 2, Meertins 9, Thomas 6, Hayles 4, Garner 8, Brooks 2, Minlend 3
NO. 8 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 74, WEST STANLY 47
Forest Hills 15 24 20 15 -- 74
West Stanly 9 14 12 12 -- 47
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 23, Trey Belin 15, Rorie 8, Blakeney 8, McLaughlin 6, Lowery 6, K. Tyson 6, Owens 2
WEST STANLY -- Hayden Green 18, Austin Medlin 13, Grice 8, Parker 3, Morgan 5
Records: Forest Hills 16-2 (5-0), West Stanly 9-9 (3-2)
NO. 9 HICKORY 66, SOUTH CALDWELL 27
SOUTH CALDWELL 10 8 2 7 - 27
HICKORY 17 19 18 12 - 66
SOUTH CALDWELL - kaden anderson 8, seagle 4, kirby 3 brown 2 connor 3 taynor 3 collins 2, eggers 2
HICKORY - JaQuan Thurman 11 james freeman 10, torey james 10 davis amos 9 cody young 8 jackson bell 7 ables 3 DeBalle 2 nichols 3 long 2, grant amos 1
Records/Notable: Hickory 16-2; JaQuan Thurman scored his 1000th career point tonight
NO. 10 MORGANTON FREEDOM 85, WEST CALDWELL 69
Freedom: 21 17 25 22 = 85
W Caldwell: 15 23 15 16 = 69
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 17, Tobias Kanipe 17, Jakari Dula 17, Pearson 9, Logan 9, Johnson 6, Birchfield 6, Moore 4
W Caldwell: Trevon Hall 29, Kameron Carver 11, Elleby 7, K. Dula 7, T. Dula 5, Brooks 4, Isbell 4, Triplett 2
Records: Freedom now 17-2 (8-2) play next at HOME of Tuesday, January 30 versus South Caldwell
NO. 11 OLYMPIC 51, WEST MECK 40
Olympic. 15. 14. 11. 11. 51
West Meck 3. 12. 12. 13. 40
Olympic: Jalen Harris 18, Josh Banks 14, Parks 6, Ragin 5, Bryson 4, Randolph 2, Barr 2.
West Meck: Williams 11, Francois 10, Lockhart 8, Moore 4, Peele 3, Taylor 3, Adair 1.
NO. 12 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 81, RABUN GAP 39
RABUN GAP - 14 10 11 4 - 39
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 23 18 18 22 - 81
RABUN GAP - Wague 9, Ceylan 7, McFall 6, Butkus 5, Vuksanovic 4, Szymanski 4, Stahl 2, Jasiunus 2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 16, U-Edosomwan 15, Tharrington 14, Hudson 12, Preston 9, Brown 8, Drummond 3, Drees 3, Jones 1
RECORDS: 19-6 Overall ; 6-0 CISAA
NO. 13 PROVIDENCE DAY 93, CHARLOTTE LATIN 80
Providence Day 20 20 24 29 93
Charlotte Latin 21 12 17 30 80
PDS: Devon Dotson 27, Trey Wertz 15, Isaac Suffren 23, Kintzinger 3, Eziri 6, Wood 6, Miralia 13
Latin: Johnson 9, D. Felkner 3, JP Smith 19, Clements 5, John Beecy 10, Monthomery 3, Smith 14, Jack Felkner 17
PDS: (20-9, 5-1) Latin (9-12, 1-5)
NO. 14 SALISBURY 74, OAK GROVE 21
SALISBURY 30 23 8 13 - 74
OAK GROVE 0 12 5 4 - 21
SHS- Lonnie Rogers 14, Jahbreal Russell 11, Fisher 8, Kesler 7, Davis 6, Baker 6, Robinson 6, Sloan 5, Gill 4, Bailey 4, Phillips 2, Carlton 1
OGHS- Bowen 8, Johnston 4, Tuttle 3, Tesh 2, Gibbie 2, Tilley 1, Newton 1
Notes: Salisbury improved to 16-2 overall and 13-1 in conference. Salisbury held Oak Grove scoreless in the 1st Quarter and lead 34-0 in the 2nd quarter.
Lonnie Rogers had 7 rebounds.
NO. 16 LINCOLN CHARTER 88, BESSEMER CITY 54
Lincoln Charter 19 21 21 24 88
Bessemer City 12 14 12 16 54
Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 22, Jackson Gabriel 21, London England 10, Jehlon Johnson 8, Davis 8, Shubert 6, Holm 5, Mayfield 2, McCall 2, Barnes 1, Herrick, Robinson
Bessemer City: N Davis 13, Lamar 12, Sadler 9, J Davis 8, Nelson 7, Butler 4, Hardin 1, Baxter, Griffins, Goodson, Mitchell
Other Results
ARDREY KELL 61, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 42
SM - 11 4 9 18 = 42
Ardrey Kell - 10 15 13 23 = 61
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 14, Kevin Tate 9, Ben Hollifield 6, Deshawn White 3, Jaylen Gaddy 6, Chris White 2, Veliko Lazarevic 2
Ardrey Kell: David Kasanganay 19, Harper Hendricks 8, Luke Stankavage 9, Christian Pickens 2, Kam Flynn 4, Anthony Testa 3, Ahmad McKnight 3, Royce Jarrett 8, Steven Sherrill 2, Grant Long 1, Knoah Carver 2
BERRY 57, HARDING 52
Harding 11 16 10 15
Berry 12 5 18 22
Harding.... Jones 8, Brian Ross 12, Thomas 7, Rodjrick Alexander 10, Rashaun Brown 2, Bowman 7, Funderburk 6....
Berry... Smith 5, Brown 18, Cortez 18, Filmore 9, Wilson 4, White 2, Connen1
Records HUHS 13-8 Conf... 6-3; Berry 9-9 Conf... 3-6
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 75, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 27
CFA: 29 21 11 14 75
WC: 11 0 2 14 27
CFA: D'wayne Crawford 3, Eli Cupples 9, Stephen Edoka 16, Jalen Hinton 1, Cole Madeira 5, Strah Rajic 3, Trae Benham 16, Bailey Benham 11, Jimmy LeProvost 2, Cheick Traore 6, Tim Smith 2, Peter Olatungi 4
WCCS:Williams 6, Vestrand 7, Alejandrio 6, Alejandrio 6, Rowland 2
Notable: CFA Record 18-7, Next Week Gaston Day at home, Carmel Christian Home and Northside Christian Home.
EAST FORSYTH 72, WEST FORSYTH 44
EAST FORSYTH - 14-23-20-15 -- 72
WEST FORSYTH -16- 7- 8-13 --44
EAST FORSYTH (13-5, 4-1) Tanis Samuels 25, Josh Mahaffey 10, Wiley 8, AJ Hall 6, Sparrow 6, Watkins 5, Hairston 5. Nichols 2, Brintley 2, Jones 2, Greaux 1.
WEST FORSYTH (6-12, 1-4) Ben Uloko 18, Ayers 6, Anderson 5, Mitchell 5, Larue 4, Buckner 3, Reid 2, Smith 1.
EAST LINCOLN 86, NORTH LINCOLN 68
East Lincoln 17 21 33 15 86
North Lincoln 14 16 18 20 68
East Lincoln (9-1, 16-4): Kabian McClendon 17, Christian Parks 6, Michael DeMattia 3, Sidney Dollar 10, Jake Mott 10, John Bean 12, Allden Horne 0, Coleson Leach 26, Ben Zirkle 2
North Lincoln (2-7, 8-10): Jack Carter 20, Nick McKinney 9, Luke Johnson 10, Lance Bailey 19, Reed McCrorie 4, Will Thornhill 2, Matthew Regan 0, Ryan Dolan 0, Keilan Vega 2, Jake Quilla 0, Nick Moyer 2
FORT MILL NATION FORD 60, ROCK HILL 50
Nation Ford 12 14 13 21 60
Rock Hill 8 13 17 12 50
Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 5 Khy Smith - 9 Zeb Graham - 6 Ben Tuipulotu - 2 Sean McCabe - 6 Malik Bryant - 12 Travell Crosby - 2 Shaman Alston - 18
Rock Hill Top Scores Malik Logan - 2 Antonio Barber - 16 Saiveon Williams - 10 Book Steele - 3 Juke Bracey - 13 Jordan Wildery - 6
Records Overall Region IV (5A)
Nation Ford 13--6 5--0
GASTON DAY 75, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 64
Gaston Day 18 10 21 26 75
Northside Christian 9 12 20 23 64
Gaston Day Scoring: Nate Hinton 31, MJ Armstrong 15, Quan McCluney 13, Demilade Adelekun 8, Ja'kai Belton 5, John Crump 3
Northside Christian: Hicklin 25, Seymour 12, Marion-Holmes 10, Hubbard 6, Jones 7, Harris 2, Hardy 2
Notable: Gaston Day Record: 20-3; Next Game: 1/30 @ Concord First Assembly 7pm
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 48, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34
St. Stephens High School 12 10 11 15 -- 48
Alexander Central High School 0 14 9 11 -- 34
Alexander Central: Kendall Flowers 11, Jem Lowrance 10, Walker 3, Barr 3, Hodges 2, Kerley 2, Benfield 2, Wooten 1, Strikeleather, Mahaffey, Elder
SSHS: Hunter Pyatte 12, Teavius Henry 10, Scott 9, Figueroa 7, Joyner-McCorkle 3, Powell 3, Cline 2, Bullock 2, DeSantis
Records: AC: 8-11 (4-5); SSHS: 8-10 (2-7)
HOUGH 73, LAKE NORMAN 71
Hough 73, Lake Norman 71
Lake Norman 24 15 16 16 -- 71
Hough 17 19 16 21 -- 73
Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 20, Demarcus Johnson 14, Luke Robinson 10, Hudson 9, Edds 6, Brazil 6, Schulz 4, Woods 2
Hough: Myles Washington 29, Beau Maye 22, McCormick 9, Montague 4, Early 3, Dean 3, D. Maye 3
Records: Lake Norman 11-8, 3-6 Hough 11-8, 5-4
LINCOLNTON 79, CATAWBA BANDYS 40
Lincolnton 17 27 15 20 == 79
Bandys 13 2 12 13 == 40
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 24, Kris Robinson 24, Cordell Littlejohn 9, Tyshawn Harris 5, Malcolm Derr 5, Jamal Littlejohn 4, Lane Hoover 3, Tyheem Forney 2, Davis Grooms 2, Jacob Dixon 1
Bandys: Davis Clanton 10, Charlie Styborski 8, Ja'Tay Cullliver 7, Alex Reavis 4, Lax Maxwell 4, Grant Wagner 3, Chase Clanton 2, Austin Gwyn 2
Records: LHS Overall 15-3, Conf. 8-2
MARVIN RIDGE 75, MONROE PARKWOOD 68
Parkwood: 8 17 23 20 68
Marvin Ridge: 12 18 26 19 75
PHS: McGee 13; Knight 24
MRHS: H. Brown 17; D. Vogt 12
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 67, HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 55
MCA: 20 16 19 12 = 67
HGCS: 15 5 9 26 = 55
MCA: Tyler Andersen 21, Stephen Clark 13, Tate Johnson 13, Tyler Nelson 10, Larry Barnes 8, Stowe Griffin 2
HGCS: KJ Freeman 22pts (7-16 from 3), Austin Hadden 10, Hargett 4, Larson 5, HInton 5, Smith 4, Owens 5
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 14-14, Conference (3-5)
Notes: Sr. Tyler Andersen 21pts (6-9 from 3); Jr. Stephen Clark 13pts, 9rebs, 4asts, 3blks; Jr. Tate Johnson 13pts, 4asts, 3rebs; Sr. Tyler Nelson 10pts, 11rebs, 3asts, 3stls; Sr. Larry Barnes 8pts, 8rebs, 3asts
Metrolina Christian's next game is home against Southlake Christian on Tuesday, January 30th at 7pm.
MONROE 62, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 51
Sun Valley 13 13 10 15= 51
Monroe 10 21 16 15=62
Sun Valley Morton 4, Killings 9, Cory Goddard 20, Howard 4, Grovanz 3, Flucus 2, Walker 7, Staggers 2
Monroe Salen 30, Tyshon 8, Trey 7, Deveyon 13, Traevon 2, Joshua 2
Note: After winning 4 in a row Sun Valley lost senior leading scorer Ethan Legrand to injury for the season and leading rebounder and second leading scorer Dorian Shinhoster to a concussion.
MORGANTON PATTON 70, EAST BURKE 31
East Burke 10 6 10 5 -- 31
Patton 17 15 19 19 -- 70
Patton 70 -- Tripp Causby 19, Jaryd Conley 10, Davis 9, Rigsbee 8, Ty Causby 8, Brawley 7, Butler 5, Scott 2, Eggers 2
East Burke 31 -- Lor 7, Lowman 6, Lail 5, Smith 4, Cox 3, Teague 2, Melton 2, Morrison 2
Records: Patton 15-5 (9-0 NWFAC), East Burke 2-18 (1-7 NWFAC)
MOUNT PLEASANT 61, GRAY STONE DAY 27
Mount Pleasant 15 18 18 10 61
Gray Stone 10 2 10 5 27
Mount Pleasant (13-6) -- Price 3, Bryson Efird 16, Sloop 3, Gonion-Waldref 2, Meade 2, Pruitt, Leonard 1, Downey 3, Barnhardt 6, DeVitto 4, Ryan Bonnett 15, Smith 6
Gray Stone -- Maness 1, Visconi 4, Almond 4, Overcash 7, McDow 7, Benard 2, Vanhoy 2
PINE LAKE PREP 83, BRADFORD PREP 25
Bradford Prep 7 5 4 9 25
Pine Lake Prep 27 35 13 18 83
BP - Kyjan Barksdale 12 Horton 8 Jeter 3 Simotwo 1 Alexander 1
PLP - Alex Cluff 23 Josh Barnette 13 Justin Workman 10 D’Marco Small 9 Meelad Doroochi 9 Justin Bushrod 8 Eito Yuminami 5 Johnson 2 Finizio 2 Williams 2
QUEENS GRANT 61, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 56
Queen’s Grant - 12 15 15 19 - 61
Mountain Island - 9 12 12 22 - 56
Queen’s Grant - Jeremiah Murphy 16, LB Boyette 13, Jah’Quez Sanders 13, Khalil Chapman 12, McKee 4, Suggs 3
Mountain Island - Brandon Griggs 18, Demetrius Washington 12, CJ Stephens 10, Thomas 8, McCravy 6, Dunn 1, Joyner 1
Notable: Queen’s Grant Notes: Khalil Chapman 12p/17r/3b; LB Boyette 13p/7r; Jeremiah Murphy 16p/6r; Jah’Quez Sanders 13p/5a/5r
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 69, GASTON CHRISTIAN 53
SouthLake Christian Academy 16 22 22 9 -- 69
Gaston Christian 5 8 12 28 -- 53
SouthLake 69 -- Monroe 14, Haughton 9, Hendrix 5, Celestine 5, Clarke 12, McLaughlin 4, Foutch 5, Wazan 4, Jackson 4, Reed 7
Records: SouthLake (13-9 overall, 6-1 conference)
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 71, CREEKSIDE CHRISTIAN (GA) 49
Statesville Christian 20 12 27 12–71
Creekside Christian 11 7 17 14–49
Statesville Christian 71–Brennan Settle 24, Christian Bailey 20, Scott Harvey 16, Marcus Henderson 5, Logan Mosley 4, Sharod Phelps 2
Creekside Christian 49– Gana 9, Monge 9, Lankford 8, Keith 8, Magwood 4, Reid 3, Head 2, Phillips 2, Rainey 2, James 2
Records: Statesville Christian 22-3
Notes: Statesville Christian wins 46th Annual BJU Invitational (Greenville, SC)
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 74, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 36
Cuthbertson 8 11 7 10 36
Piedmont 13 22 23 16 74
Cuthbertson -- Brown 2, Flax 4, Starnes 2, Goode 5, M. Gibson 4, Hesse 5, T. Dawson 10, E. Gibson 4
Piedmont -- Josiah Hall 11, Fesmire 7, Camden Baucom 21, Ruettgers 1, Helms 2, Hunter Tyson 27, McClendon 5
Records: Piedmont is now 13-7 (7-3)
UNITED FAITH 68, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 21
United Faith: 30 19 13 6 -- 68
University Christian: 8 4 5 4 -- 21
United Faith: Jaylen Sims 13 | Rafael Jenkins 10 | Malcolm Wade 10 | Brett Swilling 10 | Sam Wolfe 8 | Elias Tewolde 5 | Bryson Canty 4 | Nate Springs 4 | Chris Hill 2
University Christian: Jonah Watson 10 | Brycen Burns 4 | Wesley Martowe 2 | Garrett Burns 3
Records: United Faith: 14-10 Overall | 8-0 Conference
Next Game: Tuesday, January 30 at UFCA v. Statesville Christian
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 77, SALISBURY NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 50
Woodlawn 18 10 17 32 - 77
North Hills 12 18 06 14 - 50
Woodlawn 79 - Najir Underwood 32, Kevan Nikolich 19, Dylan White 11,Shepherd 6, Jacobson 4, Shire 3, Grzeszczak 2
North Hills 50 - Dean Gilmore 16, Silas Wertz 12, Sheehan 8, Walters 8, Davidson 3, Wallace 3
