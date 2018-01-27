Charlotte Latin girls basketball coach Charisse Mapp led her team to a huge upset of Providence Day in a CISAA conference game Friday.
High School Sports

Friday’s Girls Roundup: Charlotte Latin ends Providence Day’s 110-game win CISAA win streak

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 27, 2018 01:13 AM

Charlotte Latin girls: upset Sweet 16 No. 7 Providence Day 71-57, ending the Chargers’ 110-game conference win streak.

Charlotte Latin's girls beat Providence Day 71-57 Friday, ending a Providence Day conference win streak believed to be more than a decade long.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: Ragin’ Bulls clamped down on Rocky River defensively in a 74-14 win. Nia Daniel had 17 points, three rebounds, two steals. Rinnah Green had 15 points, four steals, four assists, two rebounds. And Gabby Smith had 11 points, seven rebounds. Hickory Ridge won its 16th straight game.

Concord First Assembly: beat Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 60-15 Friday to win its 10th straight game. Shamani Stafford (15 points, two steals, two assists), Jessyka Leak (eight points, 12 steals, six assists, three rebounds) and Courtney Meadows (17 points, four steals, two assists) led CFA.

Somer Wilson, Fort Mill Comenius: 17 points, 13 rebounds in a 61-54 win over Raleigh Word of God. Erin Cepeda, who had a quadruple-double earlier this week against Arborbrook Christian, had 25 points Friday.

East Rutherford: Cavs improved to 16-2 with an 88-57 win over R-S Central. Kendra Ross (22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks) and Osha Makerson (20 points, 10 assists) led the way.

Ellie Johnson, Hickory Grove: hit game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in a 37-36 win over Metrolina Christian. It was Hickory Grove’s only lead of the game. Johnson finished with 15 points.

Friday’s Spotlight: No. 1 Ardrey Kell survives against No. 5 South Meck

Ardrey Kell, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, was outscored 15-9 by South Meck in the fourth quarter, but held on to win 48-47.

South Meck, No. 5 in the poll, got 15 points from Shariah Gaddy. Ardrey Kell got 18 from Deniyah Lutz and 11 from Journey Muhammad. Michelle Ojo had 10 points and D’Shara Booker had six points and 14 rebounds for the Knights. The win gives Ardrey Kell (19-1, 9-0) a commanding lead in the SoMeck conference with four regular-season conference games left. South Meck (15-4, 6-2) trails the Knights and is just ahead of Berry (14-3, 5-2)

Mallard Creek star hits milestone

Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith, a top 40 national recruit, was honored for scoring her 1,500th point before Friday’s 68-30 win over West Charlotte. She finished with nine points, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist. Janay Sanders had 12 points, two rebounds and two steals for Mallard Creek against West Charlotte, and Dazia Lawrence added 12 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds.

LINK: Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith has UCLA in her future and perhaps a future after that

Friday’s #BIG5 Performers

Claudia Dickey, Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin girls: sparked a 71-57 upset win over No. 7 Providence Day. Dickey, a UNC signee, had her first triple-double of the season (18 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds). Vandiver had her second double-double of the season (career-high 28 points, 11 rebounds). UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had 32 points for the Chargers.

Aniya Finger, Hopewell: Overcame first-half injury to score 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 64-63 win over North Meck. She scored the game-winning bucket as time expired and finished with 25 points. Hopewell (10-10, 5-5) rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Sydni Duncan added 15 rebounds, seven blocks and three points for Hopewell. Freshman Jessica Timmons had 37 points for North Meck (12-7, 6-4).

Taylor Henderson, Myers Park: with her team down three, the freshman stole the ball against Butler and made a 3-point play to tie the score with less than 30 seconds to go. After Butler made a free throw to get a lead with 11 seconds left, Henderson drove full court for the game-winning basket in a 50-49 win. Myers Park (14-6, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) won its seventh straight game and ended Butler’s four-game win streak. Henderson finished with 14 points, the same as teammate Ari Brown.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals, seven assists in a 62-58 win over North Lincoln. It was her third triple-double of the season and she scored her 2,000th career point.

Olivia King, Gaston Day: junior had 17 points, 11 rebounds, three steals in a 64-29 homecoming win over Northside Christian. It was her 12th double-double of the season.

