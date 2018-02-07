Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 02.06.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 88, EAST MECKLENBURG 27
Hickory Ridge 32 24 16 16 88
East Mecklenburg 8 10 3 6 27
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 16, Gabby Smith 13, Jiera Shears 13, Randi Neal 13, Jadah Shears 12, Wagner 6, Calhoun 4, Aardema 5, Ruggiero 4, Richardson 2
East Mecklenburg Kasidy Staley 11, Kelson 5, Browne 2, Green 3, Wilson 6
Record: Hickory Ridge 21-1, 13-0; East Mecklenburg 5-15, 4-9
NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 68, HOUGH 30
Mallard Creek 11 25 14 18 -- 68
Hough 6 5 7 12 -- 30
MALLARD CREEK 68 -- Janay Sanders 13, Ahlana Smith 16, Dazia Lawrence 15, Hortman 8, Mines 3, Anderson 4, Collier 2, Mitchell 3, Hunter 2, Hunter 2
Hough 30 - - Pearce 2, A.Mroz 10, Belk 3, Swartz 4, Bell 3, Alquiza 7
Records: Mallard Creek 21-2
Notable: Senior, Ahlana Smith, finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists and 1 block. Junior, Dazia Lawrence, finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Senior, Janay Sanders chipped in 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
NO. 4 ARDREY KELL 65, OLYMPIC 19
Olympic 3 6 6 4 -- 19
Ardrey Kell 31 14 16 4 -- 65
Olympic: Barr 6, Hutchison 5, Leflore 4
AK: Niyah Lutz 16, Michelle Ojo 14, Shy Booker 9, Lucy Vanderbeck 6, Meghan Rogers 6, Journey Muhammad 5, Emerson Harding 5, Riley Littlejohn 2, Stephanie Sherrill 2
Records/Notable: AK 21-2 (11-1); SoMeck 7 Conference Champions. 5th straight conference championship for the Lady Knights.
NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 76, WEST MECKLENBURG 45
WM 10 13 3 19 45
SM 23 21 17 15 76
SM- Shariah Gaddy 29, Jadin Gladden 12, Naomi Gilbert 11, Harley 5, Hand 4, Sidey 4, Blair-Young 3, McDuffie 3, Sharper 3, Diggs 2
WM - Alize Brooks 21, Maria McMillian 12, Law 5, Brown 1
NO. 6 EAST BURKE 81, NEWTON FOARD 25
East Burke 28 22 21 10 81
Foard 9 5 4 7 25
East Burke scoring
Josie Hise 19, Riley Haas, 10, Brooke Arney 10, Arianna Hawkins 9, Gracie Ruff 7, Jadyn Hicks 7, Ashlyn Stilwell 6, Graleigh Hildebran 6, Paige Houston, 2, Makenzie Crump 2
Fred T. Foard
Garvin 8, Setzer 6, Ekonomon 5, Phillips 2, Waldon 2, Parrish 1
East Burke 22-1, 11-0
NO. 7 ROCK HILL 59, CLOVER, SC 49
Rock Hill 16; 12; 10; 21 = 59
Clover 14; 09; 16; 10 = 49
Rock Hill (59): Rikoya Anderson 14, Tee Ballard 13, Abriana Green 13, Makenna Thompson 7, Canijah Taylor 5, Rana Davis-Robinson 5, Erika McPhail 2
Clover (49): Tiona Walls 13, Mariana Ballard 12, Aylesha Wade 9, Renee Carter 8, Amber Lipscomb 5, Janelle Carter 2
Records: Rock Hill 19-3 overall, 6-1 region
Notables: Rikoya Anderson: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Tee Ballard: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assist; Abriana Green: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Makenna Thompson: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assist
NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 64, CONCORD CANNON 11
PDS 16-25-17-6—64
Cannon 0-5-4-2—-11
PDS- Kennedy Boyd 16 Andi Levitz 13 Clark 4 Naod 6 Godwin 4 Gutierrez 5 Owens 8 McGuirt 4 Ferguson 4
Cannon- Livingston 2 Bennett 2 Cajtor 2 Wood 4 Galloway 1
PD Record: 22-6
Conference: 8-1
Other Results
BUTLER 69, GARINGER 4
Butler 28 23 12 4
Garinger 0 1 0 3
Butler: Michaela Lane 18, Nia Nelson 14, Michaela Dixon 11, Lewis 8, Tallant 8, Sutton 7, Kennedy 3
Garinger: Washington 3, Davis 1
CENTRAL CABARRUS 57, CONCORD COX MILL 40
CCHS: 12, 15, 15, 15 (57)
Cox: 6, 8, 14, 12 (40)
Central: Nevaeh Brown 15, Aniyah Tate 10, Maranda Benton 12, Ratzloff 8, Miller 5, Webb 4, Holit 3
Cox Mill: Kelsey Holmes 11, Feil 9, Marcus 9, Sondrini 6, Suratt 4, Smith 1
CHARLOTTE LATIN 57, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 15
CLS - 18 14 14 11 = 52
CCDS - 4 3 2 6 = 15
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 6, Elizabeth Rose 7, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 17, Kathryn Vandiver 14, Forrest Williams 2, Claudia Dickey 9
CCDS: Emma Coles 4, Meg Martin 4, Brennan Long 3, Caroline Thompson 2, Jordan Montgomery 2
Records: CLS 17 – 7, 8 – 1, CCDS 3-22, 1 – 8
Notes: Latin’s next game is the last regular season game and senior night, Friday, Feb. 9th against Cannon.
COVENANT DAY 43, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 24
CCDS – Ocloo 3, Riddell 4, Kosmicki 4, Batten 7, McLawhorn 6
CDS – Bryan 2, Taylor Weber 16, Klohr 8, Crumpler 3, Barcley 6, Ashley 8
CCDS — 9 9 2 4 – 24
CDS — 8 6 10 19 – 43
DAVIDSON DAY 72, GREATER CABARRUS 27
DDS 19 18 9 16 62
GCAA 8 5 7 7 27
DDS Mallorie Haines 2 2 16 Ryann Sinclair 2 3 15 Jessie Wiles 5 3 13 Jo. Wiles 3 1 7 Arnold 1 1 5 Tejeda 1 0 2 Hall 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2
GCAA Grace Harold 3 2 11 Beaver 3 1 4 Harrell 2 0 4 Haviland 0 4 4 Broadway 1 1 3 Griffin 0 1 1
Notables: Freshman forward Jessie Wiles scored a career high 13pts. DDS now 14-4; Next game is Thursday at home 4p vs. 2A Asheville Christian Academy who is 21-1 on the year.
EAST LINCOLN 64, WEST LINCOLN 34
ELHS: 19 18 14 13- 64
WLHS: 8 11 2 13- 34
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 28, Brianna Tadlock 17, C. McClain 8, S. Rhoney 4, K. Cox 4, A. Robinette 2, A. Painter 1
WLHS: Morgan Chapman 10, Kinsley Gilmore 10, Mattie Wyant 6, S. Baucom 2, A. Biebrick 2, K. Grant 2, H. Goins 2
Noteables: Brianna Tadlock17 pts, 11 rebounds 7 assists, 4 steals (Double Double) Destiny Johnson 28 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blocks 1 steal 1 assists
Records: ELHS: (14-9, 8-5) Next Game vs Newton Conover @ ELHS 29/18; WLHS: (2-18, 0-13) Next Game @ Lake Norman Charter 2/9/18
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 64, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 29
HGCS 25 19 16 4 -- 64
NCA 0 11 11 7 -- 29
Hickory Grove Christian 64, Imani Cherry 12 Savannah Brown 11 Ellie Johnson 10 Bultsma 8 Bowers 7 Blazi 4 Ganda 4 Jennings 4 Wray 4
Northside Christian 29, Akiya Phillips 12 Griffin 8 Nolen 6 Provo 2 Canavan 1
Records: HGCS (18-8) NCA (2-20)
*Hickory Grove now advances to the MAC Tournament Semifinals on Thursday at 6pm vs Gaston Day School
HOPEWELL 41, LAKE NORMAN 37
Hopewell — 8 8 14 11 - 41
Lake Norman — 10 8 8 11 - 37
Hopewell: Cannon 10, Finger 16, Chambers 6, Duncan 9
Lake Norman: Wilson 10, Schiemer 5, Kennedy 2, Dancy3, Sullivan 13, Poteat 4
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 59, CATAWBA BANDYS 39
BHS - 8 9 6 16 = 39
LNC - 21 9 10 19 = 59
BHS: McKenzie Deal 17, Asisa McLean 9, Toni Laney 4, Olivia Little 4, Leigh Thompson 3, Sydney Wilson 2
LNC: D. Benson 19, K. Johnson 16, V. Bissinger 11, A. Behnke 6, M. Moody 3, A. Thomas 2, J. Williams 1, J. Villanti 1
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 10 - 12, Conf. 3 - 10
Notes: BHS Lady Trojans last conference game will be at North Lincoln Friday, February 9.
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 60, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 42
WCCS 12 8 10 12 -- 42
MCA 11 22 10 17 -- 60
MCA 60 - Bella Sheprow 29, Emily Walters 22, McGee 4, Bjorson 2, Cranford 1
WCCS 42 - Sydney Billman 13, Megan Harding 13, Parker 6, Porter 6, Harding 6
Notable: Bella Sheprow, MCA: Career high 29 pts, 10 stls, 7 asts
MYERS PARK 53, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 22
Myers Park - 16 13 11 13 53
Porter Ridge - 04 06 04 08 22
Myers Park - Ariyanna Brown 13, Taylor Henderson 14, Proctor 8, Zuyus 4, shire 3, Xerras 5, Harris 4, Harrell 2
Porter Ridge - McKenny 3, Waiver 2, Mumin 2, Singleton 3, Goodman 3, Taylor 3, Warren 6
PROVIDENCE 56 BERRY 46
PROVIDENCE - 10 14 15 17 = 56
BERRY - 5 12 8 21 = 46
PHS: Jaylynn Askew 8, Nyla McGill 9, Lili Bowen 11, Cameron Mulkey 6, Grace Shires 10, Brynn Harrison 2, Marlow Chapman 10
BERRY: Hackett 4, Joseph 4, Williams 15, McLaughlin 23
Records: Providence: Overall: 13-9 Conference: 7-4
Notables: Nyla McGill 10 assists and 10 rebounds, Marlow Chapman came in off the bench and scored all 10 of her points in the 3rd quarter.
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 74, WOODLAWN SCHOOL 11
Statesville Christian Lady Lions: 74
Woodlawn School: 11
SCS: 32 15 10 17 = 74
WS: 3 2 3 3 = 11
SCS Scorers Jordan Peters 15 pts; Jordan Ellis 13 pts; Mallory Sherrill 12 pts; Amy Holchin 8 pts; Anna Blue Bentley 7 pts; Aasia McNeill 7 pts; Meeka Snider 6 pts; Brenna Rae Bentley 6 pts.
WS Scorers Jessi Dickerson 6 pts.; Ginger Jacobson 3 pts. ;Mary Van Horn 2 pts.
The Lady Lions are now 28-0 overall, and 10-0 in the SPAA Conference.
Notable: The Lady Lions' next game will be this Thursday night, when they will host the Lady Kings of Victory Christian Center (Charlotte, NC). This game will be one of the most important games of the Lady Lions' season. It's outcome will greatly impact the seeding for the upcoming NCISAA 1A State Tournament. As well as decide who will be the SPAA Conference Champions for 2017-18. The game time will be 5:30 pm.
VANCE 61, NORTH MECKLENBURG 58
N.Meck 17 14 16 11 ----58
Vance 16 13 14 19----61
N.Meck: Courtney Lewis 10, Jessica Timmons 10, Taylor 8, Vance 7, Wilson 6, Dunlap 6, Hayes 5, Golden 4, Smith 2,
Vance: T.Hayes 25, A.Moreland 16, K.Morgan 10, MArshall 3, JOhnson 3, Lennon 3, Boyd 2
Notes: Tanajah Hayes had 24 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 1 rebound. Kyanna Morgan added 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Amhyia Moreland hit 11 points, 5 blocks and 8 rebounds.
WEST CHARLOTTE 58, MOORESVILLE 55
Mooresville 8 14 15 14 4 = 55
West Charlotte 16 12 16 7 7 = 58
Mooresville (55) : Alecsai Allen 16, Taylor Lullen 13 , T.Bowers 7 , A>Abdullah 2 , Lauren Zaleplea 11, N.Davis 6.
West Charlotte (58 ) : DaNya Hamilton 11 , Kamiah Moore 11, Mary Morrissette 11 , Qyaitaishia Champy 13 , K.McManus 2 , Tykema Nesbit 10 .
Monday’s Results
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 54, FORT MILL COMENIUS 36
cfa Academy 2414 13 9 18-54
Comenius 11 9 9 7- 36
cfa Academy- 54 Shamani Stafford 28, Jessy Leak 8, Camille Small 2, Demi Case 2, Courtney Meadows 14
Comenius- 36 Erin Cepeda 12, J.Garon 10, S.Wilson 10, R.Laulch 4
Notable: Shamani Stafford- 28 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists. 12 of 22 from the floor; Jessyka Leak- 8 points, 19 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists’ Courtney Meadows- 14 points,3 steals, 5 assists, 6 rebounds
CFA Academy (21-6) travels to Hickory Grove Christian for a Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament semi-final game on Thursday February 8, 2018 at 3 :00 p.m.The cfa Academy Eagles are currently riding a 14 game win streak.
