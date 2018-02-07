Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: new No. 1 Hickory Ridge rolls to victory over East Meck

Elevator
↑Rock Hill balance: Three players scored in double figures in a 59-49 win over Clover: RiKoya Anderson (14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals); Tee Ballard (13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three assists) and Abriana Green (13 points, seven rebounds, six steals).
↑Statesville Christian: beat Woodlawn School 74-11 to improve to 28-0 for the season. Jordan Peters (15 points) and Jordan Ellis (13) led the Lions. Statesville Christian will play Victory Christian Thursday for the SPAA conference championship. Tip-off in Statesville is 5:30 p.m.
↑Union Academy: Ranked No. 16 in the Sweet 16, Union Academy beat Queen’s Grant 83-19 Tuesday to win its first ever regular-season championship. Brianna Pressley (16 points), Savanna Brooks (14) and MaKayla Smith (14) led UA.
Never miss a local story.
↑Ardrey Kell: Knights (21-2, 11-1) won the SoMeck championship Tuesday, beating Olympic 65-19. It was the Knights’ fifth straight league title. Niyah Lutz (16 points) and Michelle Ojo (14) led Ardrey Kell.
↑Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: career-high 29 points, 10 steals, seven assists in a 60-42 win over Rock Hill Westminster.
Tuesday’s Spotlight Game
No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 88, East Mecklenburg 27: In its first game since moving to No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, Hickory Ridge (21-1, 13-0 Southwestern 4A) belted East Meck early, leading 32-8 after the first quarter and 56-18 at half.
North Carolina recruit Nia Daniel had 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Western Carolina recruit Gabby Smith had 13 points, four rebounds. Sophomore Randi Neal had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, while senior Jiera Shears finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals. Her sister, Jadah Shears, finished with 12 points, three steals and two assists.
Kasidy Staley had 11 for East (5-15, 4-9).
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: 29 points, seven rebounds in a 76-45 win over West Mecklenburg. Sabres played without App State recruit A’Lea Gilbert (stomach flu).
Destiny Johnson, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: in a 64-34 win over West Lincoln, Johnson had 28 points, six rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist. Tadlock had 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Nyla McGill, Marlow Chapman, Providence: Sparked 56-46 upset of Sweet 16 No. 8 Berry. On Friday, Berry beat previous Sweet 16 No. 1 Ardrey Kell. On Tuesday, McGill finished with nine points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Chapman scored all 10 of her points in a decisive third quarter when Providence outscored Berry 15-8.
Mary Morrissette, Tykema Nesbit, West Charlotte: combined for all seven of their team’s points in overtime in a 58-55 win over Mooresville. The pair did it on their Senior Night.
Molly Setliff, Addison Laney, Monroe Parkwood: In a 54-40 win over Indian Trail Sun Valley, Laney made four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Parkwood, No. 11 in the Sweet 16. Setliff had 25 points.
Comments