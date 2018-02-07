Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.06.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 72, VANCE 62
Vance 7 20 17 18 – 62
North Meck 7 25 22 18 – 72
Never miss a local story.
Vance: Daniel Ransom 17, Ralph Blake 10, Kam Cooke 10, Washington 8, Beidleman 8, Foreman 4, Barnes 3, Hart 2
North: Tristan Maxwell 19, Jae’Lyn Withers 16, Jabril Griffin 10, Anderson 9, Worthy 7, Ford 6, Hairston 5
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 90, ROCKY RIVER 73
Rocky River 14 18 23 18—73
Independence 25 18 25 22—90
Independence 75—Matthew Smith 14, Jamarius Burton 11, Raja Milton 15, Andra’ McKee 19, Jordan Mobley 23, Pauldin 3, Burgess 1, Allen 2, Stewart-Twine 2
Rocky River 73—Jaden Springer 32, N Smith 15, Perry 2, Dunbar 7, Evans 2, K, Brantley 13,
Notable: Jamarius Burton 11 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal & 1 block; Jordan Mobley 23 points, 6 rebounds, & 1 steal; Raja Milton 15 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists & 1 steal; Andra’ McKee 19 points, 2 rebounds; Matthew Smith 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, & 1 assist
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 84, CENTRAL CABARRUS 46
Cox Mill-19-19-21-25—84
Central Cabarrus-5-10-16-15—46
COX 84 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 35 pts 10 reb; Caleb Stone-Carrawell 17 pts
Records: 20-3 overall CM
NO. 6 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 79, CENTRAL ACADEMY 26
Forest Hills 18 31 22 8 -- 79
Central Academy 4 14 7 1 -- 26
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 24, Josh Owens 12, Rorie 9, Belin 7, Ricardson 2, Williams 6, Byrd 3, McLaughlin 4, Lowery 5, K. Tyson 2, Huntley 5
CENTRAL ACADEMY -- Miller 7, Jackson 1, Hoff 3, Brown 1, Hamilton 2, Polk 6, Bain 2, Finken 2
Records: Forest Hills 21-2 (9-0), Central Academy 0-22 (0-8)
Notable: Josh Owens had 13 rebounds to go with 12 points.
NO. 7 BUTLER 62, GARINGER 51
Butler 15 12 10 25 62
Garinger 15 11 10 15 51
Butler: D.J. Little 20, Raquan Brown 13, Gates 9, Muhammad 9, McPhatter 5, Dixon 4, Peters 2.
Garinger: Ford 17, Williams 14, Kamara 8, Browning 4, Reid 4, Rivers 2, McIlwaine 2.
NO. 8 HICKORY 64, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 43
Hickory 18 20 13 13 - 64
Alexander 14 6 14 9 - 43
HICKORY Torey James 18, cody young 14, Jaquan Thurman 12, Jackson Bell 10 James Freeman 8, Grant amos 2
Alexander = Jem Lowrance 14, barr 8, eller. 7, Hodges 3 flowers 2 wooten 5 benfield 2, strickland 2
Records: Hickory 20-2
NO. 9 OLYMPIC 60, ARDREY KELL 47
Olympic. 14. 12. 19. 15. 60
Ardrey Kell. 8. 16. 10. 13. 47
Olympic: Jalen Harris 21 pts 12-13 ft, Jalen Harris 14 pts 10 rebs, Parks 10, Ragin 7, Banks 4, Randolph 4.
Ardrey Kell: Stankavage 12, Sherrill 11, Flynn 8, Pickens 7, Hendricks 3, Kasanganay 3, Hubbard 2, Jarrett 1,
NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 79, CONCORD CANNON 66
Cannon 15 16 8 27 66
Providence Day 11 16 24 28 79
Cannon: Jairus Hamilton 36, Alon Parker 12, Cox 8, Elrod 2, Moss 8
PDS: Devon Dotson 40, Trey Wertz 12, Isaac Suffren 15, Kintzinger 5, Wood 2, Miralia 5
Records: PDS: (23-9, 8-1) Cannon (14-15, 4-5)
NO. 11 SALISBURY 91, NORTH DAVIDSON 68
SALISBURY 18 22 25 25 91
NORTH DAVIDSON 18 15 19 16 68
SHS- Elijah Moss 18, Ushaun Robinson 17, Isaac Baker 15, Bill Fisher 12, Gill 8, Kesler 7, Russell 6, Rogers 4, Davis 2, Sloan 2
NDHS- Fulks 29, Everhart 9, Hester 9, Yokley 8, Dalton 6, Bedolla 5, Wilson 2
NO. 13 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 62, CHARLOTTE LATIN 46
CC 16 14 15 17--62
CL 7 10 12 17--46
CC--Blake Preston 14, Paul Hudson 14, JC Tharrington 13, E-Edusomwan 7, Drees 5, Bennett 5, Jones 4
CL--Randy Johnson 16, John Beecy 10, B.Smith 6, J.Felkner 4, Herrmann 3, Clements 3, Smith 2, Montgomery 2
Records: Charlotte Christian 21-8, Latin 10-14
NO. 14 LINCOLN CHARTER 90, CHERRYVILLE 39
Lincoln Charter 19 35 22. 14 90
Cherryville. 13. 12 8. 6. 39
Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 22, Kody Shubert 20, Zeke Mayfield 13, Kendrick Davis 10, Levontae Knox 7, Jehlon Johnson 6, London England 5, McCall 4, Holm 2, Hayden 2, Herrick, Robinson
Cherryville: Harrill 15, Hughes 8, Jeffers 6, Alexander 4, Cain 2, Pitts 2, Gates 2
NO. 16 EAST LINCOLN 69, WEST LINCOLN 37
East Lincoln 24 17 18 10 69
West Lincoln 4 11 4 18 37
East Lincoln (12-1, 19-4): Kabian McClendon 10, Christian Parks 12, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 15, Jake Mott 4, John Bean 9, Allden Horne 7, Coleson Leach 7, Ben Zirkle 3, Blake Shope 2
West Lincoln (0-13, 1-20): Trey Bryan 0, Hunter Robinson 2, Chad Propst 0, Toby Campbell 2, Gabe Brown 0, Brandon Lail 6, Colby Varner 2, Chance Gilmore 25, Aaron Haney 0, Johnny McKinney 0
Other Results
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 72, COVENANT DAY 43
Country Day (72) 21 13 19 19
Covenant Day (43) 6 10 14 13
Country Day - (72) DeAngelo Epps 21, Alex Tabor 15, McLaurin 7, Gardner 6, Middlemiss 6, Browner 4, R. Gillespie 4, Eudy 3, W. Gillespie 2, Krisko 2, Bartlett 2
Covenant Day - (43) Malik Beatty 18, D. Patterson 14, Anderson 7, Bryant 4
Notable: DeAngelo Epps 21pts., 7rebs; Alex Tabor 15pts. (5 three-pointers)
Records: Country Day 18-12; Covenant Day 3-22
DAVIDSON DAY 67, GREATER CABARRUS 32
DDS - 11 25 30 1 - 67
GCAA- 9 1 12 10- 32
DDS - Jackson Threadgill 27, Gavin Rickard 21, Coble 7, Alfino 6, Breunig 5, Scherrman 1
GCAA- Pinson 14, Wilson 10, Jackson 4, Owens 3
EAST FORSYTH 54, DAVIE COUNTY 53
EAST FORSYTH - 15-11-15-13 -- 54
DAVIE COUNTY - 16-11-12-14 -- 53
EAST FORSYTH (17-5, 8-1) Shemar Watkins 19, Samuels 8, AJ Hall 8, Jones 5, Wiley 4, Hairston 4, Mahaffey 2, Brintley 2, McCummings 2.
DAVIE COUNTY (15-7, 6-3) Owen McCormick 23, Wall 8, Griggs 7, Walton 5, Wood 3, Hendrix 3, Johnson 2, Redmon 2.
FORT MILL 73, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 72
Fort Mill: 14 14 20 13 6 6 73
Northwestern: 12 15 20 14 6 5 72
Fort Mill: Josh Amigo 23, Ryan Heriot 21, Carson Morton 11, Ross 9, Adams 5, Darby 2, Velez 2
Northwestern: Chris Leach 22, Zay Martin 17, Ge-Cari Caldwell 11, Jaywen Westbrook 10, Priest 6, Grigg 4, Parker 2
Fort Mill: 14-7 (6-1)
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 68, NORTH GASTON 45
North Gaston 4 13 10 18 45
Ashbrook 11 15 23 19 68
North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 20, Hall 6, Primm 6, Shaw 4, Finger 3, Thomas 3, Walker 3
Ashbrook - JaQuail Brown 21, Byron Sanders 10, June 7, Britt 7, Dotson 6, Williamson 5, Roseboro 4, Lucas 3
Records: North Gaston 16-7 (9-4); Ashbrook 15-8 (9-4)
GASTONIA HUSS 72, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 64
STUART CRAMER: Dezure Moulden 21pts, 5 assists, 4rbs, 4 steals; John Griffin 19pts, 13rbs, 2blocks; Zach Glenn 12pts, 6rbs, 3assist; Kendall Karr 8pts, 9rbs, 2 blocks
HUSS: Blake Wilson 20pts
Notable: SC Record 10-11 (6-7) @ home Friday February 9 vs Forestview
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 54, SOUTH CALDWELL 52
St Stephens 15 15 7 9 8 -- 54
South Caldwell 9 9 8 20 6 -- 52
St Stephens - Rhodes 9, Randles 9, McHenry 7, Morgan 2, McMahan 7, Tori Tomlinson 20, Stafford, O’Mara, Pennell,
South Caldwell - Propst 3, Evans 8, Austin 3, Huggins 2, Pittman 2, Mackenzie Starnes 28, Heavner 3, Kale 2, Everhart 1, Hanson
Record: South Caldwell (8-14, 4-9)
HOPEWELL 56, LAKE NORMAN 39
Lake Norman 7 16 10 6 -- 39
Hopewell 17 13 10 16 -- 56
Lake Norman: Demarcus Johnson 11, Brazil 6, Edds 5, Hudson 4, Robinson 4, Schulz 4, Haglan 3, Rigby 2
Hopewell: Zach Dixon 23, Lloyd 9, Forney 6, Cannady 5, D. Jones 4, J. Jones 4, Harris 4, McManus 1
Records: Lake Norman (14-9, 6-7) Hopewell (17-6, 9-4)
HOUGH 69, MALLARD CREEK 55
Mallard Creek 14 21 12 8 - 55
Hough 20 16 18 15 - 69
MALLARD CREEK 55 — Kyle Austin 15, Elliott Glenn 10, Taylor 8, Neeley 6, Hailey 5, Baucom 3, Creecy 3, Cummings 2
HOUGH 69 — McCormick 18, D Maye 13, B Maye 11, Washington 8, Early 8, Praegar 6, Montague 5
Records: Mallard Creek 7-15 (3-10); Hough 14-9 (8-5)
MARVIN RIDGE 71, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 59
Marvin Ridge 16 23 18 14 71
Piedmont 15 11 14 19 59
MARVIN RIDGE 71 -- David Vogt 13, Garrett Bohannon 13, Brown 7, Connor Ryan 14, Cardwell 3, Riley Berrey 19, Storlie 2
Piedmont 59 -- Josiah Hall 12, Fesmire 4, Camden Baucom 12, Ruettgers 3, Hunter Tyson 28
Records: Piedmont is now 15-8 (9-4); Marvin Ridge is now 18-5 (12-1)
LINCOLNTON 73, NORTH LINCOLN 44
Lincolnton 17 19 17 20 == 73
North Lincoln 11 5 14 14 == 44
Lincolnton: Kris Robinson 22, Robbie Cowie 15, Cordel Littlejohn 11, Tyshawn Harris 7, Zavian Davis 5, Lane Hoover 4, Tyheem Forney 2, Jacob Dixon 2, Jamal Littlejohn 2, Parker Gaines 2, Skylar Evans 1
North Lincoln: L. Bailey 12, J. Carter 7, N. McKinney 6, N. Moyer 6, K. Vega 6, L. Johnson 2, R. McRorie 2, J. Quila 2, W. Thornhill 1
Records: LHS Overall 18-4, Conf. 11-2
MOUNT PLEASANT 61, EAST MONTGOMERY 54
Mount Pleasant 15 10 15 21 61
East Montgomery 14 14 17 9 54
Mount Pleasant (16-6, 7-2) -- Bryson Efird 18, Hunter Sloop 11, Meade 2, Pruitt, Downey, Barnhardt 6, DeVitto 8, Ryan Bonnett 14, Smith 2
East Montogmery -- Courtney McKinney 15, McBride 2, Brown 5, Jarrett Cagle 12, Ingram 8, Joyce 3, Jackson 9
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 91, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 77
MICS: 13 26 26 28 = 91
CIS: 13 27 13 24 : 77
MICS: CJ Stephens 21, Demetrius Washington 16, Alandon Price 14, Jalen Thomas 14
CIS: Jones 12, Fuller 16, Brewton 19
MICS: 13-7 (6-4)
NEWTON FOARD 54, EAST BURKE 41
Foard 11 16 10 17 -- 54
East Burke 6 11 14 10 -- 41
Foard 54 -- Caleb Schmidt 17, Jack Colosimo 10, Todd 6, D. Pena 5, Skeens 5, Sollid 4, Abernathy 3, Whitner 3, M. Pena 1
East Burke 41 -- Andrew Gilbert 13, Mason Weaver 10, Morrison 6, Smith 4, Melton 2, Teague 2, Lor 2, Kistler 2
Records: Foard 5-18 (4-7 NWFAC), East Burke 2-21 (1-10 NWFAC)
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 54, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 51
MCA: 17 10 11 13 = 51
NCA: 9 14 19 12 = 54
MCA: Tate Johnson 21, Tyler Nelson 13, Tyler Andersen 10, Stephen Clark 5, Larry Barnes 2
NCA:
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 16-15, Conference (5-5)
Metrolina Notes: Jr. Tate Johnson 21pts (5-11 from three, 6-6fts); Sr. Tyler Nelson 13pts, 11rebs, 4asts; Sr. Tyler Nelson finishes season with 15 double doubles. (Currently tied for 4th most in state regardless of classification according to Maxpreps)’ Jr. Tate Johnson finishes season with 92 threes on 41%. (Currently 2nd most in state regardless of classification according to Maxpreps); Jr. Stephen Clark finishes season with 89 blocks. (Currently 3rd most in state regardless of classification according to Maxpreps); Metrolina Christian ends season at 16-15 overall.
PINE LAKE PREP 66, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 55
CSD - 10 15 12 18 55
Pine Lake Prep 12 15 22 17 66
CSD - Ryan Renshaw 13 Brandon Ellington 12 Kaleb Johnson 11 Christian 9 Alexander 7 Boone 1
PLP - Josh Barnette 28 D’Marco Small 18 Alex Cluff 9 Yuminami 4 Doroodchi 3 Johnson 2 Finizio 2
Notes: 11 wins in a row for Pine Lake. Outright PAC-7 Conference Champs
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 76, HICKORY GROVE 68
SouthLake Christian 12 21 23 20 = 76
Hickory Grove. 12 20 10 26 = 68
SouthLake (16-11 overall, 7-3 conference) Haughton 10, Hendrix 10, Celestine 18, Monroe 23, Smith 2, Clarke 11, Mclaughlin 2
Hickory Grove Hadden 19, Freeman 10, Hargett-Bryce 3, Larson 5, Smith 26, Holtzclaw 5,
Notable: Southlake will play Concord First Assembly in the MAC Semi-Finals Thursday.
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 84, WOODLAWN SCHOOL 36
Statesville Christian 25 33 15 11--84
Woodlawn 13 12 5 6--36
Statesville Christian 84--Christian Bailey 23, Brennan Settle 19, Logan Mosley 13, Scott Harvey 11, Jordan McCray 5, Sharod Phelps 5, Mike McKoy 4, Josh Frye 4
Woodlawn 36-- Underwood 13, Jacobson 6, White 8, Nikolich 9
Records: Statesville Christian 25-4; Woodlawn 4-15
UNION ACADEMY 70, QUEEN’S GRANT 56
Queen’s Grant - 8 8 20 17 - 56
Union Academy - 15 16 20 19 - 70
Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 15, Prince Lemons 10, Boyette 9, Chapman 8, Murphy 8, Suggs 6
Union Academy - Derek Young 18, Jalen Anderson 15, Cameron Phronebarger 11, Johnny Anderson 10, Hasty 8, McFallen 7, Davidson 1
UNITED FAITH 81, CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 58
United Faith: 23 21 25 12 -- 81
Charlotte Secondary: 17 13 15 13 -- 58
United Faith, 81 -- Sam Wolfe 15, Jason Thompson 12, Jaylen Sims 9, Brett Swilling 9, KC Hankton 8, Rafael Jenkins 6, Elias Tewolde 6, Bryson Canty 5, Nate Spring 4, Chris Hill 3
Charlotte Secondary, 58 -- Jermaine Jones 22, Brandon Buchanan 11, Brandon McCoy 6, Isaiah Ingram 6, Nygell Verdie 5, Karod Westbrook 4, Jeff Burns II 2, Mikel Gasque Johnson 2
Notes: Chris Hill 3pts 5rebs 5ast 5stls | Jason Thompson 13pts 5stls 4ast 5rebs | Raf Jenkins 6pts 5ast 4stls -- Scored his 1,000 point tonight.
Next Game: Senior Night -- Friday, Feb 9 at 7:00pm v. Woodlawn School
WEST MECKLENBURG 62, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 59 (OT)
WMHS – 11 6 14 23 8 = 62
SMHS – 10 9 20 13 7 = 59
WMHS: Eli Lockhart 29, Jordan Williams 16, Jalan Moore 9, Jahfari Francois 8
SMHS: Chris White 22, Trey Jackson 10, Jaylen Gaddy 6, Donte Wiggins 6, Kevin Tate 4, Jason Ivey 4, Dartien Hayes 4, Matt Kapreanik 3
Records: WMHS HAWKS: Overall 10 - 13, Conf. 5 - 6
SMHS: Overall 11 - 11, Conf. 3 - 7
Notes: WMHS Hawks next game will be Away (7 pm) on Friday, 02/09 when they play the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology Cardinals.
Lockhart had a double double: 29P, 12R
Monday’s Results
NO. 9 OLYMPIC 52, BERRY 39
Olympic. 16. 14. 8. 14. 52
Phillip O’Berry. 4. 13. 12. 10. 39
Olympic: Jalen Barr 13 pts & 13 rebs, Jalen Harris 15, Randolph 7, Ragin 4, Gilmore 4, Banks 4, Bryson 3, Parks 2.
POB: MonTavus Wilson 12, Tilmore 8, Brown 6, Cortez 5, Smith 2, Grace 3, Conner 3.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 77, FORT MILL COMENIUS 54
CS: 17 8 18 11 54
CFA: 13 17 23 22 77
Comenius: D. Harrison 14, B. Burford 23, M. Horn 3, N. Hodge 7, Rubio 8, Chaffey9
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 3, Eli Cupples 9, Stephen Edoka 23,Strah Rajic 2, Trae Benham 15, Bailey Benham 14, Cheick Traore 12
Notable: CFA Record 21-8, Comenius Record 26-11, Stephen Edoka 23 points 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, Trae Benham 15 points (5 threes), Cheick Traore 12 points 9 rebounds,
Comments