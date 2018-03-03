As a player at Independence, Preston Davis won a state title. Can he repeat as coach?

The big grin across his face said it all when Independence High coach Preston Davis walked into the media room at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.
For two years, Davis believed he had a team that could win a state boys’ basketball championship, the way he’d done as a player at the school. And after beating conference rival Rocky River 72-45 in Saturday’s state semifinal, Davis and the Patriots will get their chance.
Independence will play Wake Forest Heritage in next Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship game in Chapel Hill. The Patriots will try to win their first title since 1997, when Davis was a 6-foot-8 sophomore center on arguably one of the 10 best teams in Mecklenburg County history.
“It’s a great feeling,” Davis said, almost in disbelief. “Now, I know what my coach (Tony Huggins) was going through on the coaching side.”
Never miss a local story.
Davis’ team is 30-1 and has won 21 straight games. Its loss is to N.C. 2A private schools state champion Carmel Christian.
This Patriots team definitely has his defensive imprint on it. Davis changes defenses on many possessions, alternating between a few different full-court looks, some man-to-man and a wicked 3-2 zone he calls “Nova.”
Rocky River, which had lost to Independence twice earlier this season, never could get going against any of it. So while Independence shot 50 percent and got most anything it wanted, the Ravens made 18-of-49 shots and committed 17 turnovers.
After a 12-0 spurt in the second quarter gave Independence a 32-21 halftime lead, the Patriots took the drama out of this one and gave the coach the win he coveted.
“It means a lot,” Independence senior Jamarius Burton said. “I know he was preaching about it last year, when I had transferred in (from Berry) that this could possibly be the year, and I tore my ACL and wasn’t able to play. I just knew coming back that I wanted to bring a championship to Independence.”
And now the Patriots are one game away.
“Man, it’s awesome to get your alma mater back to that (championship) game,” Davis said, “and it’s a credit to the these kids. Now we just want to get one more.”
Wertz: 704-358-5133; Twitter: @langstonwertzjr
Comments