Deja Boo: Mallard Creek girls fall in N.C. 4A semifinals again

For the second straight year, Mallard Creek’s girls came up short in the N.C. 4A Western Regional final.
After losing to Northwest Guilford in the 2017 semifinals, the Mavericks lost a fourth quarter lead in the 2018 rematch. Mallard Creek was outscored 17-4 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 61-50 loss.
In the fourth quarter, Mallard Creek made 1-of-12 shots.
The Mavericks (28-3), No. 1 in the Sweet 16, got 14 points each from Ahlana Smith and Dazia Lawrence. Janay Sanders added 11.
Northwest Guilford (28-2) got 22 points, 13 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley, plus 15 points from Reagan Kargo.
