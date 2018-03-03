Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith (00) guards the baseline during late first half action. Northwest Guilford advances to the 4A Women's Final defeating Mallard Creek 61-50.
Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith (00) guards the baseline during late first half action. Northwest Guilford advances to the 4A Women's Final defeating Mallard Creek 61-50. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith (00) guards the baseline during late first half action. Northwest Guilford advances to the 4A Women's Final defeating Mallard Creek 61-50. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Deja Boo: Mallard Creek girls fall in N.C. 4A semifinals again

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 03, 2018 11:48 PM

GREENSBORO

For the second straight year, Mallard Creek’s girls came up short in the N.C. 4A Western Regional final.

After losing to Northwest Guilford in the 2017 semifinals, the Mavericks lost a fourth quarter lead in the 2018 rematch. Mallard Creek was outscored 17-4 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 61-50 loss.

In the fourth quarter, Mallard Creek made 1-of-12 shots.

The Mavericks (28-3), No. 1 in the Sweet 16, got 14 points each from Ahlana Smith and Dazia Lawrence. Janay Sanders added 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Northwest Guilford (28-2) got 22 points, 13 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley, plus 15 points from Reagan Kargo.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

High school basketball: Independence star Jamarius Burton on going to state

View More Video