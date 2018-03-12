Here are local basketball players going dancing in the NCAA Tournament

(L-R) After the 2011-12 high school basketball season, Olympic's Allerik Freeman, West Charlotte's Kennedy Meeks and Kennedy Charter's Donte' Clark were named to the All-Observer boys basketball team. Freeman (N.C. State) and Clark (Texas Southern) will play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament this week. Meeks was a key part of North Carolina’s 2017 national championship team Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com