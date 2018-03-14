Tuesday’s Spring Roundup: Latin soccer, Mary Elliott McCabe, shut out Hickory Grove

Senior striker Mary Elliott McCabe figured to be a big part of the attack for defending state 3A private school girls’ soccer champion Charlotte Latin, and that’s how the season is unfolding.
McCabe scored four goals Tuesday in the Hawks’ 6-0 victory at Hickory Grove Christian. In Latin’s five games this season, she has scored nine goals and three assists and is averaging 5.3 points per game.
Teammate Sutton Jones added a pair of goals for Latin. Paige Nurkin played the first half in goal and Anna Barnhardt finished the shutout.
Featured performers
Logan Bjorson (Metrolina Christian girls’ softball): Bjorson, a senior, drove in the tying run and scored the winning run, as her team won 7-6 in 10 innings over Mooresville Pine Lake Prep. Bjorson also was the winning pitcher, striking out 12.
Thomas Deal (Hough boys’ golf): Deal shot a 37, the best round of the day, despite windy conditions at The Tradition. His score helped the Huskies win the I-Meck 4A tournament.
Lindsay Deaver (Kings Mountain girls’ soccer): Deaver scored three goals in her team’s 9-0 blanking of Gastonia Hunter Huss. Deaver has seven goals and two assists in five games this season.
Kameron Marr (Kings Mountain girls’ softball): A senior second baseman, Marr had two hits, scored three runs, and had four RBI in her team’s 22-4 victory over Gastonia Hunter Huss.
Caroline Ruth (Monroe Parkwood girls’ softball): Ruth, a junior, tossed a one-hitter and struck out 16 as Parkwood downed Waxhaw Cuthbertson 12-0.
Rylie Stewart (China Grove Jesse Carson girls’ softball): Stewart fired a six-hitter and added two hits at the plate, as Jesse Carson squeaked past visiting Concord Cox Mill 1-0.
Boys’ golf
Charlotte Catholic 151, Butler 169: The Cougars improved to 4-0, as Jack Hart shot a 37 and Colin Wholey a 38.
I-Meck 4A tournament: Playing at The Tradition, Hough edged Lake Norman for the team victory. The Huskies totaled 155, to 159 for Lake Norman. Trailing were Mooresville (174), Mallard Creek (214), North Mecklenburg (232) and Hopewell (233).
Hough’s leaders were Thomas Deal (37) and Ben Woodruff (38). Best scores for Lake Norman were Owen Swavely (38), Brock Ford (38) and Ryan Lux (40). Hayden Estes (38) and Sam Chopko (42) topped Mooresville. Jared Haggett shot a 48 to lead Mallard Creek. Other leaders were Logan Nerad (51 for Hopewell) and Riley Tison (53 for North Mecklenburg).
Boys’ lacrosse
Charlotte Catholic 19, Monroe Parkwood 2
Weddington 19, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4
Boys’ soccer
Lancaster Indian Land 2, Chester 0: Joe Tombs and Gavin Dunlop scored in the first half for the victors. Addison Guild assisted on both goals. Indian Land is now 4-0-0.
Boys’ tennis
Alexander Central 6, North Lincoln 3: Carter Patterson, Jackson Barr and Chandler Davis swept the first three singles matches for the winners. Caleb Bolick also won in singles for Alexander Central. North Lincoln singles winners were Max Cogan and Collin Bonner. In doubles, Alexander Central’s teams of Patterson-Cameron White and Barr-Davis were winners. The team of Connor Davis-Bonner won for North Lincoln.
Gaston Day 5, Gaston Christian 4: Stefan Muntean (No. 1), Oliver Xu, Neal Kirkpatrick won singles matches for Gaston Day, and the doubles teams of Muntean-Xu and Jack Dee-Kirkpatrick also won. Gaston Christian’s winners were Will Farris, Walker Shields and Jonathan Kuhn in singles, and Shields-Kuhn in doubles.
Metrolina Christian 5, Charlotte Christian 4: Cameron Hicks, Andrew Brannon, Garrett Weaver and Andrew Stafford won singles matches for Metrolina Christian, which also had a doubles victory from Brannon-Weaver. Charlotte Christian singles winners were Drew Metz and Foard Scott.
Myers Park 9, East Mecklenburg 0: Mark Dillon outlasted Nikhil Sadagopa 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 in No. 1 singles, getting the Mustangs going in this match. Sam Dean, Charlie Reiney, Ben Richard, Walker Browne and Charlie Fox added singles victories.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Country Day 19, Hickory 4: Ellen Amber Moseley, Charlotte Pedlow, Sadie Charles Calame and Taylor Riley each scored four times for the Bucs. Thea Reddin added three goals. Mason Paradine had a pair of goals for Hickory.
Weddington 12, Charlotte Latin 10: Gia Colombo scored five times for Latin in its road setback.
Girls’ soccer
Alexander Central 9, West Caldwell 0: The visitors won their Northwestern 3A-4A opener.
Ardrey Kell 9, Harding 0: The Knights got their ninth goal before halftime in this SoMeck 7 4A contest.
Boiling Springs Crest 7, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Chargers rolled to a Big South 3A triumph by building a 6-0 halftime lead.
Carmel Christian 5, Concord First Assembly 4: Junior Mary Thomas Queen scored a pair of goals for Carmel Christian.
Charlotte Catholic 6, Unionville Piedmont 1: Eveleen Hahn and Grace Wielechowski each scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in this Southern Carolinas 3A match.
Covenant Day 4, Metrolina Christian 1: Freshmen Sedona Dancu scored three times for the victors.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 6, Lawndale Burns 1: Zoe Bourque scored three goals and an assist, lifting her team to a Big South 3A victory.
East Mecklenburg 8, Garinger 1: Lauren Shea scored three goals, and freshman Evelyn Salgado-Hernandez added two. Sophie Wells also scored twice.
Fort Mill 2, Providence Day 2: Freshman Morgan Hart and Kennedy Jones scored goals for Fort Mill.
Gaston Day 5, Westminster Catawba 0: McKaley Boston scored a hat trick, and Ella Smith and Sandra Schenk added single tallies for Gaston Day, now 3-0-0 in league play,
Gastonia Forestview 7, North Gaston 1: Forestview built a 5-0 halftime lead in this Big South 3A contest.
Hickory 8, McDowell 0: Hickory blew open this Northwestern 3A-4A game with five second-half goals.
Hickory St. Stephens 1, Morganton Freedom 0: The visitors scored with 10 minutes left for a Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
Hough 9, Hopewell 0: The Huskies built a 5-0 lead and coasted to an I-Meck 4A victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Grace Biancofiore got the shutout.
Kings Mountain 9, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0: Sarah Drennan and Summer Campbell scored twice in this Big South 3A contest.
Lake Norman Charter 3, East Lincoln 0: Sophomore Ayden Yates scored in the first half, and the Knights’ Olivia Haraldsson and Alex Behnke added second-half goals in this South Fork 2A match. Winning goalkeeper Kaela Rasenberger made five saves, and Katie Moolenaar had seven saves for East Lincoln.
Lancaster Indian Land 10, Chester 0: Samantha Ammann scored twice, and eight teammates added single tallies in Indian Land’s victory. Summer Bishop got Indian Land off to a big start, scoring in the first minute. Kailee Erwin added a seventh-minute goal in the romp.
Lincoln Charter 9, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0: The hosts improved to 3-0 in the South Piedmont 1A (5-0 overall).
Lincolnton 4, Newton-Conover 3: Zaire Lopez, Faith Brunner, Isabel Radebaugh and Brittny Cabalceta each scored once for the Wolves in their South Fork 2A victory.
Mallard Creek 9, Vance 0: The Mavericks took this I-Meck 4A match, scoring nine times before halftime.
Marvin Ridge 9, Monroe 0: The Mavericks opened Southern Carolinas 3A play with a shutout by goalkeeper Logan Boggs. Cameron Jones and Brooke Lavelle each scored two goals, and Blake Sutherland added a pair of assists.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 5, Cherryville 1: TJA scored three times in the second half for this South Piedmont 1A victory.
Mooresville 3, North Mecklenburg 0: Senior goalkeeper Kelsey Nusinov logged an I-Meck 4A shutout, making seven saves.
Newton Fred T. Foard 3, Morganton Patton 0
North Lincoln 9, West Lincoln 0: Rachel Rios and Taylor Doss each scored twice for North Lincoln.
Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Panthers’ SoMeck 7 4A victory included two goals each by Bridget Akerblom and Katie McGarry.
Fort Mill Comenius 5, Southlake Christian 1
Salisbury 9, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 0
Weddington 6, Monroe Parkwood 1: Kaelee Van Gundy scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Warriors earned a Southern Carolinas 3A victory.
West Iredell 9, Valdese Draughn 0: The visitors built a 6-0 halftime lead and logged a Foothills 2A shutout.
Woodlawn School 4, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Mary Van Horn had a goal and an assist for the victors.
Girls’ softball
Ardrey Kell 18, Harding 0 (3 innings): Winning pitcher Laura Hay struck out 10 for the Knights, who scored seven times in the first inning. Stuart Fischer drove in five runs with three hits.
Boiling Springs Crest 23, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Butler 7, Myers Park 0: Jazzy Freeman drove in two runs, and Gianna Wessler had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.
Charlotte Catholic 16, Monroe 0 (3 innings): Peyton Rivas homered and drove in four runs as the Cougars logged a big Southern Carolinas 3A victory.
China Grove Jesse Carson 1, Concord Cox Mill 0: Katie Jewell, Rylie Stewart and Kacy Hales each had two hits for Jesse Carson.
Claremont Bunker Hill 5, Lenoir Hibriten 0: Bunker Hill held the Panthers to three hits in this Foothills 2A game.
East Mecklenburg 20, Garinger 5 (4 innings)
East Rowan 8, Concord 3: The visiting Mustangs scored three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh. Regan Carey had two hits for Concord.
East Rutherford 4, Shelby 1: The Cavaliers held Shelby to four hits, earning a Southwestern 2A victory.
Forest City Chase 9, Belmont South Point 2: Chase’s Makayla Gordon and Brinkley Morrow each had two hits and two RBI in this Southwestern 2A game.
Gaston Christian 9, Charlotte Christian 6: Freshman Madelyn Bolick slammed two hits for the victors.
Gastonia Highland Tech 16, Bessemer City 4 (5 innings)
Hickory Grove Christian 17, High Point Christian 7: Seventh-grader Taryn Baucom got her first victory with the varsity, and another seventh-grader, Kaylin Garlick, hit a two-run homer in the third inning. It was her first varsity home run.
Kings Mountain 22, Gastonia Hunter Huss 4 (5 innings): The Mountaineers scored 10 times in the fifth inning. Cassi Melton slammed two home runs in this Big South 3A game.
Lawndale Burns 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: Dakota Parker had two hits and Olivia Bridges pitched a two-hitter for Burns in this Big South 3A game.
Metrolina Christian 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6 (10 innings): The hosts scored twice in the bottom of the 10th for this victory.
Monroe Parkwood 12, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Parkwood scored six times in the third inning for a Southern Carolinas 3A victory. Amber Parker had two hits and three RBI.
Monroe Union Academy 6, Mountain Island Charter 5: Freshman Hannah Weace went four-for-four for the victors, who scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Emma Munday. Lauren Engel had two RBI for Mountain Island Charter.
McDowell 17, Hickory 0 (4 innings)
Morganton Freedom 11, Hickory St. Stephens 7: A late rally lifted the Patriots to a Northwestern 3A-4A triumph.
Newton Fred T. Foard 10, Morganton Patton 0: Adison Yoder delivered two hits and two RBI in Foard’s Foothills 2A shutout.
North Gaston 4, Gastonia Forestview 2: Sophomore Savannah Baldwin pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight.
North Lincoln 6, East Lincoln 3: Down 3-0, North Lincoln rallied with six runs in the bottom of the sixth for a South Fork 2A victory. Katelynn Crowe slammed a two-run homer for the victors, and Faith Cooke hit a solo shot for East Lincoln.
Providence 18, West Mecklenburg 0 (4 innings)
R-S Central 15, East Gaston 0: The Hilltoppers improved to 4-0 in Southwestern 2A play.
South Rowan 8, West Davidson 7: Down 5-1, South Rowan rallied for a Central Carolinas 2A victory. Anna Blume, Summer McKeon and Karley West hit home runs.
West Caldwell 10, Alexander Central 5: West erased a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, earning this Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
West Lincoln 12, Newton-Conover 11: The hosts scored in the bottom of the seventh for this South Fork 2A victory. Kali Flanagan had four hits and five RBI for Newton-Conover.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
