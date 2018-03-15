Arizona's Deandre Ayton (13) reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 men's tournament Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 78-67 in overtime. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Arizona's Deandre Ayton (13) reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 men's tournament Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 78-67 in overtime. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP
Charles Barkley: ‘The best player in college basketball the past 25 years’ is playing in this year’s NCAA tournament

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 15, 2018 12:32 PM

On CBS’ NCAA pregame show Thursday afternoon, host Ernie Johnson asked Kenny Smith about a player who could be a difference maker in the tournament.

Smith, a devout North Carolina fan and former Tar Heel All-American, went Duke, saying he’d go with Marvin Bagley because of Bagley’s ability to make a big play in a big moment that other players can’t make.

Charles Barkley couldn’t wait to jump in.

Barkley said that Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton is not only the best player in this year’s tournament but the best player he’s seen in college basketball in the past 25 years.

This being 2018, that takes us back to the late ‘90s. That covers such college standouts as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Tyler Hansbrough and Jason Williams. So that’s heady stuff, indeed.

Ayton is 7-foot-1, 260 pounds and has been described as Shaquille O’Neal with a jump shot. He averaged 20.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, and nearly every mock NBA draft you can find has his name at the top of it.

Ayton and Arizona are scheduled to start NCAA Tournament play Thursday night against Buffalo.

