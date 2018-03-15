Charles Barkley: ‘The best player in college basketball the past 25 years’ is playing in this year’s NCAA tournament

On CBS’ NCAA pregame show Thursday afternoon, host Ernie Johnson asked Kenny Smith about a player who could be a difference maker in the tournament.
Smith, a devout North Carolina fan and former Tar Heel All-American, went Duke, saying he’d go with Marvin Bagley because of Bagley’s ability to make a big play in a big moment that other players can’t make.
Charles Barkley couldn’t wait to jump in.
Barkley said that Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton is not only the best player in this year’s tournament but the best player he’s seen in college basketball in the past 25 years.
This being 2018, that takes us back to the late ‘90s. That covers such college standouts as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Tyler Hansbrough and Jason Williams. So that’s heady stuff, indeed.
Would be great if the Cavs can get the #1 pick and take DeAndre Ayton, I'll gladly take the guy being compared to Wilt Chamberlain— Josh Lenartowicz (@NardDogg16) March 15, 2018
Charles Barkley just said DeAndre Ayton is the best college basketball player of the last 25 years. Uh, Chuck? Forget Kevin Durant went to college?— Jon (@pronkville08) March 15, 2018
Ayton is 7-foot-1, 260 pounds and has been described as Shaquille O’Neal with a jump shot. He averaged 20.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, and nearly every mock NBA draft you can find has his name at the top of it.
Ayton and Arizona are scheduled to start NCAA Tournament play Thursday night against Buffalo.
