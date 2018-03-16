Thursday’s spring roundup: Youth is story behind East Meck’s soccer team

East Mecklenburg has a girls’ soccer team of the future.
The Eagles have built a 3-2-1 record behind a team loaded with freshman and sophomore talent.
In Thursday’s 9-0 victory over visiting Berry Academy, the Eagles got a shutout from freshman goalkeeper Nora Scott. Sophomore Sophie Wells and freshman Evelyn Salgado-Hernandez each added a pair of goals and assists, and freshman Alice Benston had two goals and an assist.
For the season, Wells has scored eight goals. Benston and Salgado-Hernandez each have five.
Featured performers
Gabby Baylog (Marvin Ridge girls’ softball): Baylor was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits in the Mavericks’ 14-2 romp over Southern Carolinas 3A foe Indian Trail Sun Valley. At the plate, Baylog went 4-for-4, scoring three times and driving in three runs.
Susie Borda (Charlotte Catholic girls’ softball): Borda, a junior and captain of the Cougars, slammed two doubles, scored four runs, and drove in three more as Catholic bounced Covenant Day 19-3.
Camryn Evett (Concord First Assembly girls’ softball): Evett, a sophomore, went 3-for-4, scored three runs, and drove in two as the Eagles beat Bradford Prep 14-4.
Eveleen Hahn (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): Hahn, a junior attacker, scored five goals and added two assists in the Cougars’ 10-2 rout of Waxhaw Cuthbertson. She has 16 goals and eight assists on the season.
Drew Van Dyke (Carmel Christian boys’ golf): Van Dyke managed very windy conditions at Cedarwood Country Club, shooting a 79 for medalist honors in a march with Providence Day.
Tessa Westover (Covenant Day girls’ soccer): Westover, a freshman, posted a shutout as the Lions topped visiting Forsyth Country Day 2-0.
Boys’ golf
Providence Day 350, Carmel Christian 364: The Chargers improved to 1-1, behind Rupin Sharma (82), Ben Long (85), Ronak Bhagia (90) and Chad Ayers (93). Drew Van Dyke’s 79 led Carmel Christian. Other scorers were Austin Brooks (84), Austin Crotts (99) and Baylor Molnar (102).
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 8, East Mecklenburg 1: Nikhil Sadagopa took No. 1 singles for the Eagles, but the Ragin’ Bulls swept the other matches. Hickory Ridge winners were Nicholas Marlow, Eric Mellander, Abhisek Chauhan, Javie de Frias Ruiz, and Derek Prillaman in singles; and the teams of Adam Goers-Chauhan, Marlow-de Frias Ruiz, and Mellander-Prillaman in doubles.
Marvin Ridge 6, Weddington 3
Salisbury 9, North Davidson 0: The Hornets improved to 6-0, and No. 1 singles player Roarke Burton is unbeaten this season.
Boys’ track
Central Carolina 2A: Salisbury topped West Davidson, Thomasville and Winston-Salem Oak Grove in a quadrangular meet. Christian Morgan won both hurdles events for Salisbury, and the Hornets also took the 4-by-200 and 4-by-400 meter relays.
Girls’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 16, South Mecklenburg 6: Ali Harris scored four goals and Belle Hardwick had two goals and two assists for the losing Sabres.
Lake Norman Charter 20, Mooresville 3: Freshman goalkeeper Abby Rollins made six saves, Rachel Slee scored five goals, and Hannah Lindsay won the draw 10 times for the Knights.
Girls’ soccer
Alexander Central 4, East Burke 0: The Cougars improved to 4-0.
Anson County 1, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0: The Bearcats won their season opener.
Central Davidson 2, Ledford 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
Charlotte Catholic 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2: Lindsey Poff scored two goals and added two assists for the Cougars in their road Southern Carolinas 3A triumph.
Charlotte Latin 2, North Raleigh Christian 0: Sutton Jones and Mary Elliott McCabe scored goals, and goalkeeper Paige Nurkin had a clean sheet for the Hawks (3-1-1).
China Grove Jesse Carson 6, South Rowan 2: Hannah Smith scored four goals for the Cougars against their neighborhood rivals.
Christ the King 7, Carmel Christian 0: The Crusaders improved to 3-0-1.
Community School of Davidson 9, Queens Grant Charter 0: The Spartans won their PAC 7 1A opener, scoring six times in the first half.
Concord 9, North Rowan 0: The Spiders improved to 5-1.
Concord Covenant Classical 7, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 2: Covenant Classical outscored Westminster 3-0 in the second half. Freshman Sidney Billham scored both Westminster Catawba goals.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 2, North Iredell 1: Robinson (1-3) handed North Iredell (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Covenant Day 2, Forsyth Country Day 0: Natalie Shires and Katherine Ashley each scored for the Lions.
East Davidson 5, Providence Grove 0
East Lincoln 2, Lincolnton 1: All the scoring in this South Fork 2A clash came in the first half. Freshman Leah Tweed scored for Lincolnton.
Gaston Christian 9, Southlake Christian 0: Favour Spears scored four goals, and eighth-grader Sydney Foley added two goals and two assists for the Eagles.
Gastonia Forestview 5, Belmont South Point 3: The Jaguars improved to 5-0. Mary Walker had two goals and an assist for South Point.
Greensboro American Hebrew Academy 3, Woodlawn School 0: Ella Williams made nine saves in goal for Woodlawn.
Hickory Christian 1, Asheville Christian 1: Hickory Christian is now 3-0-2 on the season.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 9, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The Warriors built a 6-0 lead at halftime and improved to 2-3 on the season.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Monroe Central Academy 0: The Pirates improved to 4-1 overall.
Lake Norman Charter 5, North Lincoln 0: The Knights logged a South Fork 2A shutout behind the goalkeeping of Kaela Rosenberger, who played for 65 minutes, and Delaney Pierce, who finished. Ayden Yates tallied two goals and a pair of assists.
Lancaster Indian Land 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 1: Summer Bishop scored twice, and Brianna Bishop had the opening goal for Indian Land. Kailee Erwin and Leah Lockman added assists for the victors. Indian Land (5-2-1) is ranked fourth in 4A in South Carolina.
Maiden 4, West Lincoln 2 (OT): Elena Propst had three goals for Maiden, which scored twice in overtime of this South Fork 2A match.
Marvin Ridge def. Unionville Piedmont, PK’s: After a 1-1 tie through overtime, Marvin Ridge won 6-5 in the shootout. Blake Sutherland scored goals in regulation and the shootout for the Mavericks.
Monroe Parkwood 1, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The hosts’ defense shut down the Spartans in this Southern Carolinas 3A match.
Mountain Island Charter 8, Bradford Prep 0: Laken Gillman scored three times for the Raptors in this PAC 7 1A match.
Newton-Conover 3, Catawba Bandys 0: The Red Devils evened their South Fork 2A record at 1-1.
North Davidson 9, Thomasville 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
North Mecklenburg 3, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: Dayanna Riera, Emma Fox and Elista Parks each scored a goal for the Vikings.
R-S Central 10, Gastonia Huss 1: The Hilltoppers, who have outscored foes 32-6 this season, improved to 3-1.
Salisbury 9, West Rowan 0: The host Hornets took 21 shots against their Rowan County foes, improving to 7-0 on the season. They’ve outscored opponents 47-2 this spring.
South Iredell 2, Lake Norman 0: The Vikings scored once in each half, improving to 5-0-1.
West Davidson 9, South Davidson 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
West Mecklenburg 6, Cherryville 2: The Hawks had their biggest scoring output of the season, improving to 2-4.
West Montgomery 5, South Stanly 1 (Yadkin Valley 1A)
Girls’ softball
Anson County 18, East Montgomery 3 (5 innings): The Bearcats scored in every inning and slammed 15 hits, rolling to a Rocky River 2A victory.
Boiling Springs Crest 4, R-S Central 3: The Chargers (6-1) handed the Hilltoppers their first loss in six games.
Central Cabarrus 2, China Grove Jesse Carson 0: Riley Tucket pitched a two-hitter for the victory.
Charlotte Catholic 19, Covenant Day 3 (5 innings): The Cougars scored 11 times in the second inning. Kendall Salusby went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Concord First Assembly 14, Bradford Pre 4 (5 innings): Eighth-grader Lyndsey Dunn and Jada Lessan each hit home runs.
East Rowan swept North Rowan 10-0, 19-1: Maddie Trexler slammed four hits in the second game, after collecting three hits in the opener. Caroline Johnson added three hits for the Mustangs in the nightcap.
Gastonia Highland Tech 9, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8: The host Rams logged their third straight victory.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 14, Charlotte Christian 3 (5 innings): The Warriors led 10-0 after two innings. Logan Bjorson was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits, and she added three hits and three RBI. Campbell Woodmansee also had three hits for the victors.
Kings Mountain 9, Bessemer City 6: Freshman Jenna Ramsey had three hits.
Lake Norman 7, Concord 0: The visiting Wildcats improved to 5-0. They’ve outscored foes 56-13 this season, but they have a big I-Meck 4A game Friday against Mallard Creek.
Lenoir Hibriten 12, Hickory St. Stephens 2: Maggie Smith drove in three runs on two hits for the Panthers.
Lincolnton 11, Shelby 5: The Wolves scored five times in the third and five more times in the fourth. Freshman Brooklin Heavner had four hits for Shelby.
Marvin Ridge 14, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2 (5 innings): Marvin Ridge scored seven runs in the fifth inning. Freshman Jailyn Tines slammed a double and drove in five runs.
Monroe Union Academy 15, Monroe 0: The Cardinals improved to 4-1.
Mount Pleasant swept Monroe Central Academy 19-7, 13-0: The Tigers improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the Rocky River 2A. In the opener, Central Academy’s Madison Vinicombe drove in two runs.
Newton Fred T. Foard 15, Morganton Freedom 1: Morgan Lofton’s three hits lifted the victors, now 7-1.
North Davidson 16, Thomasville 0 (4 innings) (Central Carolina 2A)
Statesville 11, Hickory 6: The host Greyhounds improved to 2-2, dropping Hickory to 0-5.
Unionville Piedmont 15, Weddington 2 (5 innings): Avery Bellasi homered and scored three times for the Panthers in their Southern Carolinas 3A win.
Valdese Draughn 10, South Iredell 8: The host Wildcats rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonconference victory. Peyton MacDougall and Julia Plasky each had three hits for South Iredell.
West Montgomery 6, Cameron Union Pines 1: The visitors (4-2) scored three times each in the third and fourth innings of this nonconference game.
West Stanly 10, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: The Colts improved to 7-0.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
