Latin rules: Charlotte Latin wins fourth straight state soccer championship

Charlotte Latin won its fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship Saturday.
The host Hawks beat Providence Day 3-1 in the finals.
Charlotte Latin led 1-0 at halftime and added two more in the second half.
In other N.C. Independent Schools championships Saturday, Christ the King’s bid for an undefeated season was spoiled in a 1-0 loss to Asheville Christian in the 2A finals. And in 1A, Statesville Christian fell 2-0 to Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy.
Charlotte Latin’s leader Saturday was its all-time scoring record-holder, Mary Elliott McCabe, who scored two goals. McCabe finished her four-year career with 117 goals, including 43 in her senior season.
Anna Calloway scored Latin’s other goal, and Claudia dickey, Elizabeth Hunter and Ellie Norman had assists.
In the 2A game, played at Campbell University in Buies Creek, Christ the King lost when Asheville Christian’s Brantley Compton scored on a penalty kick in overtime. Goalkeeper Anne Frances Lorio played an outstanding game for Christ the King (14-1-2) with eight saves.
Statesville Christian fell behind early in the 1A game, also played at Campbell University, and finished with a 13-4-1 record.
