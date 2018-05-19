Lake Norman rallies to win NCHSAA 4A lacrosse championship

Middle Creek rallied to get a 10-9 lead with 10:34 to play, when Jimmy Slaight scored his third straight goal. It took until the 3:38 mark in the game for Lake Norman to tie the game at 10, after Blake Lecky threaded the needle for his second goal of the game, tying it at 10. Less than a minute later, Matthew Elder hit Mitchell Cody for Cody’s fourth goal of the game which gave Lake Norman their first lead since the 8:10 mark of the third quarter.
Just 48 seconds after taking the lead, Cody slipped a quick pass to Drew Elder who scored and gave his team a two-score lead with 2:10 left.
Drew Elder won another faceoff on the ensuing draw, and Matthew Elder got his second goal of the game with 1:10 to play making it 13-10.
Middle Creek finished the season 21-1, making its second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship Game. Lake Norman, making its fourth championship appearance, finished 22-2.
2018 NCHSAA 4A MEN’S LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Lake Norman Wildcats (21-2; 7-0) vs. Middle Creek Mustangs (21-0; 12-0)
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, NC
Stats
LKN MC
13 Goals 11
43 Shots 31
11 Saves 13
19 FO 6
26 GB 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
11:55 – LKN – Drew Elder goal, unassisted (LKN 1-0)
9:37 – LKN – Matthew Elder goal, assisted by Brandon Garcia (LKN 2-0)
6:42 – MC – J.J. Tolentino goal, assisted by Jake Caputo (LKN 2-1)
5:24 – MC – J.J. Tolentino goal, assisted by Jake Caputo (Tied 2-2)
3:56 – MC – Benjamin Lever goal, unassisted (MC 3-2)
3:33 – MC – Jake Caputo goal, unassisted (MC 4-2)
0:03 – LKN – Matthew Elder goal, assisted by Elijah Nixon (MC 4-3)
Second Quarter
10:14 – LKN – Mitchell Cody goal, assisted by Matthew Elder (Tied 4-4)
6:48 – MC – Owen Caputo goal, unassisted (MC 5-4)
0:58 – MC – Jimmy Slaight goal, assisted by Jake Caputo (MC 6-4)
0:04 – LKN – Drew Elder goal, assisted by Tucker Goodelle (MC 6-5)
Third Quarter
11:23 – LKN – Tucker Goodelle goal, unassisted (Tied 6-6)
8:45 – LKN – Blake Lecky goal, assisted by Tucker Goodelle (LKN 7-6)
8:10 – MC – Owen Caputo goal, unassisted (Tied 7-7)
6:02 – MC – Jimmy Slaight goal, assisted by Owen Caputo (MC 8-7)
5:52 – LKN – Mitchell Cody goal, assisted by Matthew Elder (Tied 8-8)
2:37 – MC – J.J. Tolentino goal, assisted by Jake Caputo (MC 9-8)
Fourth Quarter
11:33 – LKN – Mitchell Cody goal, assisted by Matthew Elder (Tied 9-9)
10:34 – MC – Jimmy Slaight goal, assisted by Jake Caputo (MC 10-9)
3:38 – LKN – Blake Lecky goal, unassisted (Tied 10-10)
2:58 – LKN – Mitchell Cody goal, assisted by Matthew Elder (LKN 11-10)
2:14 – LKN – Drew Elder goal, assisted by Mitchell Cody (LKN 12-10)
1:10 – LKN – Matthew Elder goal, unassisted (LKN 13-10)
0:18 – MC – J.J. Tolentino goal, assisted by Owen Caputo (LKN 13-11)
Comments