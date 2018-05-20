High School track roundup: Lake Norman Charter girls make history; area stars win titles

The N.C. High School Athletic Association held its 2A and 4A state track championships at N.C. A&T University Saturday and the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association had its state championship meets.

Several Observer-area stars had big days:







NCHSAA Girls

▪ Mariah Howlett from Lake Norman Charter won two individual events, the 1,600 and the 3,200 meter runs, to lead Lake Norman Charter to its first 2A girls state championship. The Knights also got a win in the 4 X 100 meter relay as the team of Chioma Asiebunam, Jordyn Earl, Kiya Means and Destiny Benson combined to cross in :49.56.





Area champions

▪ Lake Norman 400 meter relay (Chioma Asiegbunam, Kiya Means, Jordyn Earl, Destiny Benson)

▪ North Lincoln 3200 meter relay (Alyssa Galvin, Angie Allen, Shay Rooney, Chandler Mccaslin)





▪ Patience Marshall, Anson Senior (discus throw, shot put)

▪ Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek (100 hurdles)





▪ Providence 1600 relay (Nimeesha Coleman, Ella Mainwaring Foster, Zaria Dunlap, Ariana Rivera)





NCHSAA Boys

Forest Hills got a pair of individual wins from Scott McClendon in the long jump and the triple jump as well as wins in two of the four relay events to sneak past Croatan 57-53 and win the school’s first Men’s Track and Field State Championship.





McClendon jumped 22’ 5” on his way to victory in the long jump before clearing 45’ 4.25” in the triple jump to win the event. Forest Hills teams won the 4 x 100 meter relay as well as the 4 x 200 meter relay. Jadus Davis, Jaleel McLaughlin, Quentin Huntley and McClendon combined to cross in 42.20 seconds to win the 400 meter relay. Davis, Huntley, Keeshawn Tyson and McLaughlin teamed up to finish the 800 meter relay in 1:28.29 and win.

Area Champions





▪ Landon Parker, Mount Pleasant (high jump)

▪ Jaylen Coleman, Porter Ridge (100, 4A)

▪ Cameron Rose, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (200, 4A)





▪ North Meck 400 relay, 4A (Stanley Ingram, Emanuel Wilson, Jalen Jones, Dequan Lynn)

▪Khalil Scott, Olympic (long jump, 4A)

▪Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek (high jump, 4A)

▪Christopher Alexander, Rocky River (triple jump, 4A)

▪Spencer Evans, Lake Norman (pole vault, 4A)

▪Chancelor Crawford, North Meck (discus)

Complete 2A Results

Complete 4A Results





NCISAA Championships

Providence Day won its sixth straight girls track championship Saturday

Providence Day's girls won their sixth straight NCISAA 3A state championship Saturday





Boys Individual Champions

▪ Tim Smith, Concord First Assembly (110 hurdles, 1A/2A)









▪ Travion Smith, Victory Christian (200, 1A/2A)





▪ Connor White, Christ The King (3200, 1A/2A)

▪ DeMarkes Stradford, Charlotte Latin (100, 3A)





▪ Adam Roupas, Providence Day (300 hurdles, 3A)







▪ Logan Jones, Charlotte Christian (400, 3A)





▪ Charlotte Christian 400 relay (3A)







▪ Noah Davis, Metrolina Christian (discus)













Girls Individual Champions





▪ Jurnee Coleman, Victory Christian (100 hurdles, long jump, 1A/2A)





▪ Victory Christian 800 relay (1A/2A)







▪ Hadley Zucker, Davidson Day (pole vault, 1A/2A)







▪ Meredith Mchugh, Christ The King (triple jump, 1A/2A)







▪ Olivia Hee, Providence Day (100, 3A)







▪ Morgan Shrader, Charlotte Christian (100 hurdles, 3A)







▪ Sydney Scott, Charlotte Latin, 200, long jump, triple jump (3A)







▪ Eliza Cardwell, Providence Day (300 hurdles, 3A)







▪ Providence Day 400, 3200 relay (3A)







▪ Charlotte Country Day 800 relay (3A)







▪ Molly Firr, Providence Day (800, 3A)







▪ Caroline Walters, Metrolina Christian (discus 3A)

























NCISAA 1A/2A Full Results



NCISAA 3A Full Results























