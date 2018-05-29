MLB first-round prospect Owen White named N.C. Gatorade baseball player of the year

China Grove Carson pitcher Owen White is the 2018 N.C. Gatorade baseball player of the year. He is projected as early round MLB draft pick next month.

The Gatorade award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior pitcher, White finished the season with a 10-1 record and an 0.22 ERA. He led Carson to a 24-6 record and appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state semifinals.

White, a right hander committed to South Carolina, struck out 101 batters and allowed 28 hits and 15 walks in 63.2 innings. Also a shortstop on defense, White hit .333 with 10 doubles and 25 runs score. He ends his career as the school's all-time leader in hits, runs, RBIs, doubles, wins and strikeouts.

“Owen White is the best pitcher we faced this year,” said Brian Hightower, head coach of East Rowan High. “Owen does all the little things on the mound that make him even better as a pitcher. His pick-off move is ridiculous and he fields his position like no other.”

White, who has a weighted 4.14 GAP, has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and he has donated his time to multiple community-service initiatives through his church youth group.



