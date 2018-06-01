Alexander Central softball takes Game 1 of NCHSAA 3A state final series

Alexander Central got only two hits against Cleveland in Game 1 of the team's 3A state championship softball series Friday, but two was enough.
Alexander (27-5) beat Cleveland 2-0 and can win the state championship in Game 2 Saturday at 11 a.m. at UNC-Greensboro.
Alexander Central got a three-hit, three strikeout performance from pitcher Chesney Millsaps. Catcher Alexis Walter and first baseman Mattie Starnes got the hits for Alexander Central.
Starnes and left fielder Alexa Rash had RBIs that drove home Tara Chatham, a pinch runner for Walter, and right-fielder Kelsea Dejarnette to score.
