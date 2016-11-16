Chicago White Sox pick Mark Grudzielanek to manage Charlotte Knights

The Chicago White Sox have hired former major league All-Star and Gold Glove second baseman Mark Grudzielanek to manage its Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights of the International League.
Grudzielanek spent the past two seasons working in the Arizona Diamondbacks' player development system. He played 15 seasons in the majors from 1995 to 2010, was an All-Star for the Montreal Expos in 1996 and won a Gold Glove for the Kansas City Royals in 2006.
Grudzielanek replaces the Knights’ 2016 manager, Julio Vinas, who will return to manage Double-A Birmingham in 2017.
Originally drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 11th round of the 1991 draft, Grudzielanak played for six teams over a 15-year career in the majors, including the Montreal Expos (1995-98), Los Angeles Dodgers (1998-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-2004), St. Louis Cardinals (2005), Kansas City Royals (2006-2008) and Cleveland Indians (2010).
Joining Grudzielanek's field staff in 2017 will be returnees Andy Tomberlin (hitting coach), Scott Johnson (head athletic trainer), and Shawn Powell (strength and conditioning coach). Newcomers rounding out the Knights’ staff include Steve McCatty (pitching coach) and Gary Ingram (assistant coach).
The Knights open the 2017 season – their 30th in franchise history – on April 6 at BB&T Ballpark.
Other White Sox managing assignments announced Wednesday were: Willie Harris (Class A Winston-Salem), Justin Jirschele (Class A Kannapolis), Tim Esmay (Great Falls) and Ryan Newman (Arizona Rookie League). Esmay served as Charlotte's assistant coach last season.
Richard Dotson, who spent the past nine seasons as Charlotte's pitching coach, will serve as Chicago’s pitching coordinator and Mike Gellinger as hitting coordinator.
Comments