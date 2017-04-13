Charlotte Knights shut out as Durham Bulls wrap up 4-game sweep

Justin Marks and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights 6-0 on Thursday. With the victory, the Bulls swept the four-game series.
Marks (3-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one to pick up the win. Lucas Giolito (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked four.
Durham started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Michael McKenry scored on a triple by Casey Gillaspie.
The Bulls later added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh to finish off the shutout.
Shane Peterson doubled twice, also stealing a base in the win.
The Knights were blanked for the first time this season, while the Bulls' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.
