Four pitchers combine to shut out Charlotte Knights, 4-0

Hector Velazquez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Charlotte Knights 4-0 on Wednesday.
Velazquez (1-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Lucas Giolito (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.
In the top of the fifth, Pawtucket broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Jackie Bradley. The Red Sox then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth. In the sixth, Matt Dominguez hit a two-run home run, while Junior Lake hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Dominguez homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.
The Knights were blanked for the third time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their second shutout of the year. Lucas Giolito took the loss for Charlotte.
