Decision to postpone Charlotte’s Bank of America 500 NASCAR race could have been worse for drivers

For most NASCAR drivers, news that Saturday’s Bank of America 500 has been postponed until Sunday could have been worse.
They could have been anywhere else but Charlotte.
“It’s easier with the rain and weather, because this is where so many drivers live,” said Brad Keselowski. “If there’s one to do it, this is it.”
The race, which has been rescheduled for noon Sunday (NBC), was postponed due to rain coming from Hurricane Matthew. It will be followed by the Race For The Cure 300 Xfinity race (NBC Sports Network), which was also postponed from Friday.
It’s the second consecutive weekend there will be a Cup-Xfinity doubleheader. Last week’s scheduled Xfinity race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway was rained out Saturday and run Sunday before the Cup race.
“Wet weekends, you can get sluggish and (gain) like 100 pounds eating,” said Keselowski. “You can forget to take care of yourself. You can tighten up. But that’s part of being a race car driver.”
Keselowski said his No. 2 Ford is already set up for Sunday. Because of the likelihood of the rain and a potential postponement, he practiced and qualified Friday in race trim.
“So I think we’re going to be fine in that capacity,” said Keselowski, who will start 20th.
Kevin Harvick will start on the pole, with Alex Bowman starting second.
