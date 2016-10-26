NASCAR changes eligibility rules to limit Cup drivers in Xfinity, Truck races

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

3:38 We'll be there

2:08 Cam Newton, Kurt Coleman shine at charity event

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

0:20 Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser