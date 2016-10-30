Jimmie Johnson wins NASCAR race at Martinsville, clinches spot in Chase championship round

Jimmie Johnson clinched a spot in the NASCAR’s Chase championship round Sunday, winning the Goody’s 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Johnson’s victory means his pursuit of a seventh NASCAR championship -- which would tie Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt -- continues. It was Johnson’s ninth career victory at Martinsville.
Johnson finished ahead of fast-closing Brad Keselowski, who was eliminated from the Chase last week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Three other Chase drivers, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch, finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.
It wasn’t an ideal day for the remainder of the eight-driver Chase field. Joey Logano was ninth, Kevin Harvick 20th, Kurt Busch 22nd and Carl Edwards 36th.
“It’s crazy that we’ll have a shot at seven (championships),” said Johnson.
The Chase semifinals continue next week at Texas Motor Speedway before moving on to Phoenix International Raceway. The championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is Nov. 20.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
