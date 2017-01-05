Manufacturer preview: Toyota did almost everything but win a title a season ago

1:46 WBTV First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch Pause

0:22 Snow flurries in Ballantyne

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:54 Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

0:56 Breast cancer survivors paint pit wall pink

5:19 Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch honored at the White House

0:35 Charlotte's William Byron races into NASCAR spotlight