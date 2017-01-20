NASCAR’s Hall inducts its latest class

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin, left, is inducted into the Hall of Fame by NASCAR team owner Jack Roush on Friday .
NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Childress, left, wife, Judy, and grandson and driver Austin Dillon, right, give the thumbs up for photographers on the red carpet prior to Friday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.
NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Hendrick, left, is joined by his wife, Linda Hendrick, right, on the red carpet prior to Friday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, left, is welcomed to the stage by former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, center and driver Jimmie Johnson during Friday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, left, is presented his NASCAR Hall of Fame ring by his wife, Linda Hendrick, right, during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Inman, left and Richard Petty, right, smile with Morgan Castano, and former driver Kyle Petty on the red carpet for photographers prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haley Carey, left, joins NASCAR driver Ty Dillon, right, on the red carpet for photographers prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, left, is joined on the red carpet by his fianc Taylor Walker, right, for photographers prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Jack Roush, left, shakes hands with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin, right, on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson stops to sign an autograph for a fan as he leaves the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., center and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, right, leave the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017. Looking on at left is NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Hendrick.
(L-R) NASCAR Cup drivers Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, team owner and Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Hendrick, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. pose for photographers on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty walks among fans prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Junior Johnson, right, poses with his family (L-R) son, Robert, daughter, Meredith and wife, Lisa, on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Kaylie Green, left, joined NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, right, on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty smiles after autographing a couple of cars for Matthew Carroll on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC.
Landon Garcia, 7, glances back at his father, Matthew Carroll's die cast cars as they wait to get former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty's autograph on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC.
Former NASCAR drivers and Hall of Fame members Dale Jarrett, left, Bobby Allison, center and Richard Petty autograph memorabilia for fans on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC.
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress admires his NASCAR Hall of Fame ring as his wife, Judy Childress presents to him during the induction ceremony Friday, January 20, 2017. Looking on are his grandsons and NASCAR drivers Austin and Ty Dillon.
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress speaks during his NASCAR Hall of Fame speech on Friday, January 20, 2017.
NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick speaks to former driver Richard Petty during his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction speech on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR driver and Hall of Fame member Richard Petty, left, congratulates team owner Rick Hendrick, right, following his induction speech on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Personnel move NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick's NASCAR Hall of Fame spire into position prior to his induction speech on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin, left, is welcomed to the stage by driver Matt Kenseth during the ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin, left, is inducted into the Hall of Fame by NASCAR team owner Jack Roush on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame stand together on the stage following the 2017 induction ceremony on Friday, January 20, 2017.
