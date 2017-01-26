NASCAR’s Chase Elliott hopes to build on strong rookie season

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote Pause

0:22 Commissioner talks about voting 'yes' on Charlotte MLS stadium deal

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

3:28 Police release body camera video of fatal shooting

3:47 CMPD press conference on officer involved shooting

1:07 Thousands run and devour a dozen doughnuts

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie