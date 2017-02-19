Joey Logano wins NASCAR’s Clash

Joey Logano, taking advantage of a spin in front of him involving leaders Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, won the Advanced Auto Parts Clash exhibition race Sunday at Daytona International Raceway.
After Hamlin and Keselowski spun on the final lap, Logano edged to the front and beat Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick to the green flag.
The race had been postponed to Sunday after being rained out Saturday night.
Defending Cup champion Jimmie Johnson had the toughest day, finishing 16th after spinning twice earlier in the two-segment, 75-lap race. His first spin took out Kurt Busch on Lap 16.
