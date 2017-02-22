NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. says if he wins Cup championship ‘it would be hard not to hang it up’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent about 20 minutes talking to the media Wednesday morning at Daytona 500 media day and he was as insightful and enlightening as ever. Here are a few takeaways from what he said:
▪ Earnhardt said he would consider retiring if he won the Cup championship this season. “Seriously, it would be hard not to hang it up,” he said. “That’s one of the boxes I haven’t checked yet.”
▪ He said one reason he tries to be as truthful as he can with the media is “so I can control the narrative.” He said he’s got nothing to hide at this point in his career and wants to be as transparent as he can be.
▪ Earnhardt, who is returning to racing after missing 18 races last season with a concussion, said one reason he got along so well with his doctor (Dr. Micky Collins of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), was that Collins wasn’t interested in Earnhardt’s health as it related to him returning to racing. Earnhardt said Collins wanted him to recover so he could lead a normal life.
▪ He has always been impressed with Charlotte’s William Byron, who will drive this season in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, of which Earnhardt is a part owner. “He’s got the total package, on and off the track,” Earnhardt said of Byron. “That’s what NASCAR likes.”
