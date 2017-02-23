Daytona 500: What you need to know

Distance: 200 laps (in stages of 60, 60 and 80), or 500 miles.
Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, high-banked asphalt oval in Daytona Beach, Fla.
When: 2 p.m., Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin.
Also this week: PowerShare QQQ 300, Xfinity Series, Daytona International Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1; Nextra Energy Resources 200, Truck Series, Daytona International Speedway, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: The season opens with three races at Daytona ... Denny Hamlin tries to become the first back-to-back 500 winner since Sterling Marlin (1994-95) and the fourth ever.
