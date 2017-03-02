Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta: What you need to know

Distance: 325 laps (stages of 85, 85 and 155), or 500 miles.
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile asphalt trioval in Hampton, Ga.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Performance Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.
Also this week: Rinnai 250, Xfinity Series, Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1. Active Pest Control 200, Truck Series, 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: Johnson won his first race of the season at Atlanta in 2016, on his way to a record-tying seventh Cup title ... A rare Xfinity-Truck doubleheader is on tap for Saturday.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kurt Busch: Finally wins a restrictor-plate race, and it’s the big one.
Ryan Reed: Strikes a blow for Diabetes 1 sufferers with his Xfinity victory at Daytona.
Kaz Grala: Not many people had heard of the 18-year-old before he won the Truck Series race at Daytona.
NOT
Kyle Busch: Still hasn’t won the Daytona 500 and blamed Goodyear.
Chase Elliott: Had Daytona won until he ran out of gas.
Brad Keselowski: Seems to have mastered plate racing – except for the Daytona 500.
David Scott
Comments