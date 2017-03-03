Report: Las Vegas close to landing 2nd NASCAR Cup race

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Las Vegas is close to landing a second Cup race for the fall. For that to happen, a race at another Charlotte-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. track would presumably have to be dropped – Charlotte, Texas or New Hampshire.
According to the story, the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention and Visitors Authority will consider a seven-year, $2.5 million sponsorship that would add a second race in 2018 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway during a meeting on March 8.
The Las Vegas track released a statement saying more information would be available after the board meets.
NASCAR officials wouldn’t comment on the story. But Jim Cassidy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing operations and event management, has said previously: “We are constantly working with promoters to discuss and develop NASCAR schedules. We have not finalized any schedules for 2018 or beyond, but will announce them as they become final.”
