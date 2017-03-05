Brad Keselowski capitalizes on Kevin Harvick error, wins NASCAR race at Atlanta

Brad Keselowski, taking advantage of a pit-road error by a dominant Kevin Harvick, won Sunday’s Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Keselowski, who overcame an error of his own team’s on pit road earlier in the race, passed Kyle Larson for the lead with seven laps to go to win at Atlanta for the first time.
Pole-winner Harvick won the first two stages of the race and appeared to be headed for victory when he was caught for speeding on pit road with 11 laps remaining. That bumped Harvick to the rear of the field on the lead lap and he would eventually finish ninth.
Larson was second, with Matt Kenseth third, Kasey Kahne fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.
Keselowski recovered after having to return to pit road after two of his lug nuts weren’t tightened properly during an earlier stop.
