Las Vegas gaining NASCAR Cup race

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will add a second NASCAR Cup race in the fall of 2018, Speedway Motorsports Inc., announced Wednesday.
The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority met Wednesday to approve a seven-year, $2.5 million per year package to promote the track. The Las Vegas speedway has another Cup race, the Kobalt 400, which is scheduled for this week.
In adding a second Las Vegas race, SMI will make room on the schedule by dropping New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s fall race, one of the Cup’s 10 playoff races.
New Hampshire’s fall Xfinity race and a Truck series race at Kentucky Speedway (another SMI track) will both move to Las Vegas in the fall, creating a tripleheader weekend.
Other possibilities to lose a race to accommodate Las Vegas were SMI tracks at Charlotte and Texas. NBC Sports reported Tuesday that Charlotte’s fall race will be run on the track’s infield course.
This isn’t the first time SMI has juggled its track lineup to gain a race. In 2011, a second race at Atlanta was dropped to make room for a race at the new Kentucky track.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
